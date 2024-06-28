4 of the best lounges for business travellers

Lounge access when travelling is the seal of comfort for many travellers. According to Bonnie Smith, the general manager at FCM Travel Solutions, this area is a game-changer for frequent business travellers who arelooking to remain productive, rested and refreshed.

“More travellers are viewing lounge access as an investment in their wellness and performance,” she explained. Smith added that though lounge access may seem unattainable, gaining entry to these oases of amenities, cuisine and hospitality is more achievable than you think. “If you have a Visa (Signature or Infinite) or Mastercard (World/World Elite), you can leverage your credit card perks and enjoy private use through Lounge Key,” she said.

“Your travel management company (TMC) can help by explaining which cards qualify, sharing tips on getting the most out of your lounge visits, and assisting with any questions about the limited number of entries per year”. Smith added that even though travellers might not have fancy credit cards, there are lounge that could accommodate them. “FCM partners with programmes like Lounge Pass which gives you access at 350 airports worldwide. We can advise you on the best passes based on your travel frequency and desired amenities. Plus, you can purchase access to specific lounges directly through us, offering more flexibility for your trips,” said Smith.

Smith advised that since lounges fill up fast, its important to lean on your TMC to pre- book your lounge access. Here are some of the best business class lounges on the map, according to the business travel expert. Best for gym rats: Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse, London Heathrow

For those who want to keep those gains going, Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse lounge at Heathrow is the spot. Get your heart pumping on their state-of-the-art Peloton spin studio, then rinse off that hard-earned sweat in their luxurious shower suites. Once you’ve crushed your workout, relax in the cosy library or enjoy some fresh air and do some plane-spotting in the lounge’s outdoor garden.

Best for pampering: Air France’s La Première Lounge, Paris Charles de Gaulle airport This is an unapologetic palace of pampering. The newly-launched private rental suites are larger than some Paris apartments, decked out with living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and even outdoor patios. When you need a break from your opulent suite, dig into the gourmet cuisine crafted by celeb chef Alain Ducasse himself.

You can also get glamorous at the Sisley spa, where you can indulge in signature facials, body treatments and up to 30 minutes of complimentary botanical services. Best for foodies: Turkish Airlines Business Lounge, Istanbul For any true foodie, this lounge is an absolute must-visit culinary destination.

From mouthwatering global cuisine buffets laden with fresh salads, exotic curries, and decadent Turkish sweets, to sizzling grill stations plating up premium charred meats and veggies - there’s something to satiate every craving. But the real draw is witnessing the live cooking theatrics, as chefs flambe, sear and artfully compose edible masterpieces right before your eyes. Best for snoozing: Swiss Air First Class Lounge Terminal E, Zurich