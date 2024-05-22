4 reasons to consider a wellness family retreat in Africa’s Eden

Africa’s Eden and the Chobe region is the ideal destination all-year round and is great for a family wellness escape into the wild. The region offers comfortable temperatures and stunning scenery with incredible game-viewing opportunities. It also offers river safaris, which are a relaxing alternative to bumpy game drives.

According to Kate Powell, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at the Zambezi Queen Collection on the Chobe River, river safaris offer something really special and unique for families looking for a true wellness holiday in the wild. “It’s a bush break but with a difference. Plus, a river safari is much more relaxing than a traditional game lodge stay bouncing around in a jeep all day! “And if you’re already planning your end of year holiday, why not consider spending the festive season in the breathtaking Chobe,” said Powell.

Here are some reasons why you should consider a family wellness holiday in the region, according to the travel expert. Disconnect to reconnect Powell said that families looking to disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other can do so in Africa’s Eden.

The region remains as untouched as Mother Nature intended covering over 520,000 km2 of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, the world’s largest area of its kind, incorporating 12 national parks and protected wilderness regions. Africa’s Eden encompasses the Zambezi and Kavango Rivers, Victoria Falls, the Okavango Delta, Lake Kariba, the Lower Zambezi, and Mana Pools in northern Zimbabwe and remains one of the continent’s last unspoiled wildernesses where you can truly connect with nature and escape daily stresses. Take it back to nature

Powell said that for those looking to return to nature, start your journey in the Chobe River region between Namibia and Botswana as this wildlife haven is home to Africa’s largest elephant population, with herds of thousands along the riverbanks. The region also has crocodiles, endangered wild dogs, lions, giraffes, and buffalo and is a true paradise with over 450 diverse species represented for bird watchers. “Cruising the river, you can teach the kids how to spot colourful kingfishers, graceful skimmers, and giant kingfishers in the trees,” said the travel guru.

If you cruise two or three nights aboard the Zambezi Queen luxury floating hotel or one of the relaxed and smaller Chobe Princess houseboats, you’ll be completely immersed in Africa’s beauty, Powell said. Seamless travel Another bonus to visiting the region is the simplicity and seamlessness in travel.

She highlighted that a great component of wellness travel also stems from easy access. “The Chobe allows quick, convenient access from South Africa on short flights offered by a choice of regional airlines. “There’s easy air access via international airports in Victoria Falls, Livingstone, and Kasane, and from there to the Zambezi Queen Collection properties, road transfers are included with a final speedboat trip on the Chobe River that will see you arrive refreshed and in style,” said Powell.

The KAZA UniVisa also facilitates hassle-free travel between Zimbabwe and Zambia. Get immersed in the region And finally, the travel buff said that typical Zambezi Queen cruises last a couple of nights, so combining the Chobe River with Victoria Falls creates the perfect multi-faceted getaway in Africa’s Eden.