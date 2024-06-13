4 rejuvenating wellness experiences to consider this winter

Winter is the perfect time for a wellness escape. The cooler temperatures combined with a wellness treatment provide the ideal setting for a restful and rejuvenating bodily experience. With colds and flu putting a strain on your body quite at this time, you may be feeling lethargic. Spending more hours in the house may be the immediate solution but that is not ideal for your mental wellness or your body.

If you’re looking for a full-body experience and ways to treat the midyear blues, here are some winter escapes to consider. 5-Night Wellness Retreat at Umngazi Hotel & Spa Umngazi Hotel & Spa on the Wild Coast. Picture: Instagram Nestled on the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape, Umngazi Hotel & Spa is a destination of extraordinary energy and remarkable nature, offering the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The package includes 5 nights’ accommodation in sea-facing rooms, 3 meals daily, Pilates classes with Lucy Kewley daily, a sundowner bonfire on the beach, a morning hike experience, spa vouchers worth R1 500 and an afternoon river cruise. The exclusive wellness retreat runs from July 28 to August 2 and costs R15 000 per person sharing (40% supplement fee for single occupancy). For reservations, contact [email protected] or call 047 564 1115. Winter Wellness Trio at Kievits Kroon Wine Estate

The spa treatment room at Kievits Kroon Wine Estate. Picture: Instagram This winter, Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate in Pretoria is offering a trio of wellness treatments from July to August, ideal for those looking to escape the busyness of Johannesburg and the Capital. The trio special includes the CBD Experience (R1 100), the Winter Warming Wellness Retreat Package (R3 040) and the Dreamtime Bliss Treatment (R1 100). The star of the show, the winter warming wellness package is 3.5 hours of pure bliss, warmth, relaxation and rejuvenation and is ideal for those looking to keep their skin smooth and hydrated.

It includes a 30-minute sauna treatment to warm up the body and speed up blood circulation. There is also a revitalising Razul with exfoliation, steam and kaolin masks to revive the body, a 60-minute hot oil massage with wood therapy and a nourishing winter facial for intense hydration. The wine estate also offers accommodation separately for those looking to rest a night or two. For bookings, contact [email protected] or 012 819 8600. 7-Day Yoga and Burnout Recovery Retreat in Knysna

The venue for the 7-Day Retreat in Knysna. Picture: Website Knysna in the Western Cape is the perfect destination for those looking to explore outside of the city of Cape Town. The 7-Day Yoga and Burnout Recovery retreat is designed to de-stress and balance your emotions through yoga, meditation, being close to nature, breath-work, reiki and creative expression. The purpose of the retreat is to return your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual strength. The retreat has all types of yoga including Hatha, Vinyasa, Nidra, Sivananda and general yoga.

An added perk is that it is in a beautiful setting in the magical Garden Route, surrounded by mountains, forests, and the ocean. I t also combines asana, meditation, pranayama, workshops on Yoga Nidra, and reiki and lots of opportunities to experience the natural beauty of the area, as you walk in the forests, hike over mountains and swim in the ocean. The retreat starts from R18 800 a person. For more information and bookings, check out bookretreats.com.

Healing Earth Spa Pamper Weekend in the Midlands Two women enjoy a spa treatment at Healing Earth Spa in the Midlands. Picture: Website The Midlands is the perfect destination for a farm stay and to retreat and rebalance away from the bustling city of Durban. Brahman Hills and Healing Earth provide the opportunity to escape amid the spectacular rolling hills of KwaZulu-Natal and the rich wildlife of the Midlands Meander.