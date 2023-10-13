4 tips from cabin crew that will help you pack like a pro this summer

As peak travel season approaches, packing for your trip might seem like a nightmare. When it comes to travelling, how much luggage you have can be the deal breaker on whether or not to check in your luggage. Knowing how to pack and what to pack for your journey is also a great way to save on costs.

In July 2023, Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that as part of efforts to promote sustainable tourism it would take away the hassle of packing and reduce traveller’s luggage on its flights by trialling its initiative of "Any Wear, Anywhere". This initiative is a clothing sharing service for foreign tourists and business travellers journeying to the island on JAL-operated flights. Though this service is not available on every airline and in every country, there are tips and tricks that can help you pack efficiently. Qatar Airways services more than 160 destinations around the world from its Doha hub and is an experienced carrier in travel.

Here are 4 tips from Qatar Airways cabin crew, that will help you pack like a pro this up-coming holiday season. Plan your packing According to Qatar Airways, thinking about what you pack is as important as technique.

“Rather than try to stuff everything from wardrobe into a suitcase, lay out all the things you think you want to take and then have an honest introspection. If you need it, pack it. If you only want it, leave it behind,” said the cabin crew. They also suggested that you apply the 1-6 rule. This method suggests you pack one hat (sunhat or wool beanie, depending on the weather at your destination), two pairs of shoes, three bottoms, four tops, five pairs of socks and six pairs of underwear. “If you’re away for longer, pack a zip-lock bag of hand washing powder, so you can do some laundry.”

Apply some technique “Pack bulky clothing such as jackets flat at the bottom of the suitcase and roll-up lighter items such as T-shirts and pack these on top. The rolling method is also handy for fitting more in. “Stuffing socks into shoes and rolling toiletries into jeans all helps make the most of precious space,” the crew recommended.

They highlighted that bulky footgear such as boots take up a lot of space so you should consider wearing them on the flight if you’re struggling to fit everything in. They also said that if you have to attend a business meeting or formal event, a good way to pack shirts is to do up most of the buttons and then fold the ironed shirt along the middle vertical line and then fold in the sleeves and fold the shirt in two as this will ensure that the shirt comes out without needing to be ironed. Don’t forget the essentials

According to the airline, travel can get frustrating when you’re tired, hungry or have a dead phone, so always take earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones, some snacks and a travel adaptor or power bank. “See-through Ziplock bags are also useful for everything from medication to wet swim wear. “Other items to consider are lip balm for dealing with dry cabin air and if travelling somewhere chilly, a mini-hot water bottle, which can add some home comfort to even the coldest hotel room,” they said.

Some hard-earned hints And finally, the crew recommended that you put your name and contact details on the inside of your case as well as the outside. “Labels or tags on the outside of the case can get damaged or torn off. If your case goes missing or someone accidentally takes it off the carousel a label on the inside will enable you to identify it,” they explained.