4 wellness retreats to look forward to before the silly season

With the holiday season and summer festivities knocking at the door, it’s not too late to sneak in a little me time before the silly season. It has also been a hectic year, so before you delve deep into family matters, why not take a small wellness retreat to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul?

At this time of the year, when the focus might be on making sure travel plans for the family, taking time to consolidate the year that was and centring yourself in preparation for the upcoming year is good your mental and emotional wellness. If you’re looking for wellness retreats to pamper yourself this summer, consider these four: Surrender into Serenity yoga and wellness retreat

Sala Beach House, KZN Surrender into Serenity, a transformative yoga and wellness retreat, is a perfect weekend away retreat for those looking for a quick escape from from November 17 to 19. The retreat can be found against the breath-taking backdrop of Thompsons Bay, KwaZulu Natal, at Sala Beach House.

It is led by instructor Christie Holt, a dedicated yogi and nature enthusiast. The carefully crafted schedule invites guests to embark on a soulful journey of rejuvenation. Sala Beach House says that from the moment you check in, you will be guided through a harmonious blend of yoga, meditation, workshops and holistic experiences designed to nurture your mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being. Pricing starts from R15 000 for two nights in a single occupancy room. For bookings, email the reservations team at [email protected] or call 032 492 0420.

Full-day yoga and wellness immersion retreat The Cradle of Humankind, Gauteng City life in Johannesburg can have a detrimental effect on the body. To restore balance, consider a full day of yoga and wellness at Farmhouse 58 in the Cradle of Humankind on December 3.

The retreat comprises a holistic integrative approach designed to tune in on the physical, emotional and spiritual levels. Guests are given a day dedicated to well-being and personal development that begins by attuning to their authenticity and honouring their highest potential. You can look forward to a 75-minute yoga class, nature walk and guided meditations to support relaxation and restoration hosted by Zaakiyah Bhikha.

Pricing starts from R1 500. For bookings and more details via direct message on Instagram @Zaakiyahbhikha or email [email protected]. Energy cleanse Vedic retreat Cape Town

For those looking for healing and a weekend of Vedic prayers that will cleanse your energy, consider an energy cleanse Vedic retreat weekend in Pringle Bay, Cape Town, from December 8 to 10. The organisers say the retreat will help guests let go of the past and anything they are holding onto, allowing for a deeper focus, revitalising their power source and allowing for deeper intention setting. Meeting on Friday from 5pm, guests will spend the evening setting intentions and engaging in Vedic prayers to let go of the past and growing into the future.

This will be followed by with Surya Namaskar, a revitalising flow to absorb the sun, and then, deep meditation, breakfast and a day full of prayers, inner work, time in nature and a beautiful sunset meditation at the beach on Saturday just to name a few. Pricing starts from R2 400 a person sharing. For more information and to book, contact Dhaanamjaya at 078 971 2525 or [email protected]. 7 Day yoga and walking safari

Selati Game Reserve, Limpopo If you’re looking to connect to nature on a more personal level while connecting within, then this seven-day yoga and walking safari at Selati Game Reserve in Limpopo from December 6 to 12 could be what the spirit desires. You will stay in an unfenced tented camp in a Big Five reserve close to the Kruger National Park.

During the seven-day safari, you will practice yoga, meditation and pranayama while you spend time on game walks and game drives exploring the wildlife of South Africa. “We begin our days early in silence with meditation and pranayama practice. Therefore we wake up before the sun comes up. Coffee, tea and rusks will be ready for you in the main area before we depart for our morning safari walk. “During our walks we try to find all the different inhabitants of the Selati Game Reserve. We teach you about tracks and signs, about geology, ecology, animal behaviour and much more,” said the team at Selati.