5 affordable places to stay at for a Southern African adventure

There are endless adventures to be had and regions to explore in Southern Africa. Travelling locally is also an affordable experience, providing the opportunity to get to learn about the region and our neighbours and make local travel more exciting. The beauty in this is that you don’t have to have a visa and you can catch a flight or take a road trip.

In neighbouring Namibia, you don’t even have to convert our currency and can continue using the rand without stress or the headache of conversion fees. So start planning these local trips. To make the process of planning easier for you, here is a selection of 5 popular Airbnb’s where you can stay for a Southern African adventure. Bush and lake bonanza at Bushwillow Lodge, Eswatini

Bushwillow Lodge at Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve. Picture: Supplied In the land of the African royalty lies the Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve, on the south-eastern border of Eswatini. Royal Jozini is a premier game-viewing destination and home to an impressive array of wildlife, including three of the Big 5, the formidable Tigerfish and over 400 bird species. The region is a low-risk malaria area and guests can safely embark on unforgettable game-viewing experiences on land and from the water while also casting a line into one of the few places in Africa where Tigerfish are found, namely Lake Jozini.

The picturesque private residential estate also offers you the unique opportunity to explore magnificent mountain, bush and lake territories where savvy investors have bought plots and built their dream home for holidays and primary residence. Eswatini promises traveller’s an unforgettable journey into the heart of Africa’s last absolute monarchy. A stay at Bushwillow Lodge starts from R6 000 a night.

Villa in Tofu Beach, Mozambique Villa in Tofu Beach in Mozambique. Picture: Airbnb This gem along the south-eastern coast of Africa beckons travellers with its pristine beaches, vibrant culture and rich history. Blessed with an extensive coastline along the Indian Ocean, Mozambique boasts stunning tropical islands and crystal-clear waters, making it a haven for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts. Diverse marine life thrives in its coral reefs, offering unique snorkelling and diving experiences. Inland, travellers can explore historic cities such as Maputo, with its colonial architecture and bustling markets, or venture into the wilds of Gorongosa National Park to witness the Big Five and other magnificent wildlife.

With its warm hospitality and unique blend of African, Arab and Portuguese influences, Mozambique promises an unforgettable journey filled with adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences. This villa in Tofu starts from R1 381 a night. Guesthouse in Gaborone, Botswana

The Cosy City Cottage in Gaborone Botswana. Picture: Airbnb In a land of untamed beauty and pristine wilderness, this cosy cottage beckons traveller’s with its unique safari experiences and warm hospitality. Situated in the heart of Southern Africa, Botswana boasts some of the continent’s most renowned national parks and game reserves, including the iconic Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site teeming with wildlife and waterways. Visitors can embark on thrilling game drives or tranquil mokoro (dugout canoe) excursions, submerge themselves in the rhythm of the African bush.

Beyond its abundant wildlife, Botswana offers a rich tapestry of culture and tradition, where visitors can connect with local communities and delve into the country’s fascinating history. With its commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation efforts, Botswana promises traveller’s an authentic and unforgettable journey into the heart of Africa. A stay at the Cosy City Cottage on Airbnb starts from R1 120 a night.

Beach loft in Langstrand, Namibia A beach loft with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Airbnb This captivating jewel nestled along the coast of south western Africa, offers a remarkable tapestry of natural wonder and cultural richness, making it an enticing destination. Its vast landscapes span from the otherworldly red dunes of the Namib Desert to the rugged shores of the Atlantic Ocean, providing endless opportunities for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Visitors can embark on exhilarating safaris through Etosha National Park, home to an abundance of wildlife including elephants, lions, and rhinos, or marvel at the ancient rock engravings of Twyfelfontein, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With its warm hospitality, diverse cultures, and pristine wilderness, Namibia invites traveller’s to witness its extraordinary beauty first-hand. A stay at Beach Loft Langstrand starts from R1 050 a night.

A home away from home in Harare, Zimbabwe A home away from home in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: Airbnb Located in a land of captivating landscapes and rich cultural heritage, this spacious family home invites travellers to embark on a journey of discovery and adventure. From the majestic Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, to the sprawling savannas of Hwange National Park, renowned for its diverse wildlife, Zimbabwe offers a wealth of experiences.

Visitors can explore the ancient ruins of Great Zimbabwe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or embark on exhilarating safari excursions to spot elephants, lions, and rhinos in their natural habitat. With its warm hospitality and vibrant culture, Zimbabwe welcomes traveller’s to immerse themselves in its beauty, history, and traditions, promising unforgettable memories and enriching encounters at every turn. A stay at this home on Airbnb starts from R1 738 a night.