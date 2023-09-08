5 bucket-list experiences to add to your Southern Africa travels

South African travellers have an open invitation to explore Southern Africa and all the region has to offer. Historically, intra-Africa travel has held a reputation for being disproportionately expensive compared to transcontinental flights, however, FlySafair’s decision to establish routes between the region ha changed all of that. According to Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer FlySafair, the the new low-cost offering in the region should help bring intra-African flight prices down.

He revealed that the airline’s first routes, connecting Johannesburg with Harare and Livingstone, will start on 2 October 2023 and all 4 routes are currently available for booking. Kirby said this move comes just in time for the peak holiday season, enabling South Africans to explore the African continent with greater ease for end of year holidays. So here are 5 bucket-list experiences to add to Southern Africa exploration.

Chobe’s Ultimate River Safari Adventure Chobe National Park, renowned for its elephant populations, offers a raw, untamed perspective of Africa. Why not take in the majesty of the bush from a new perspective, such as on a river cruise onboard a comfortable houseboat? You’ll drift along one of Africa’s best-known rivers – the mighty Chobe - while admiring the wildlife on the riverbanks as the animals stop to savour a drink – right in front of you.

The wildlife sightings and photo opportunities – from the water – are unparalleled. Where to stay: The Zambezi Queen or Chobe Princess houseboats. Tiger fishing in the Heart of Chobe

The perfect balance of adrenaline and patience is found in tiger fishing, especially between April and August in the Chobe region. Here, the waters teem with the fierce African tigerfish, making it one of the best places in Africa to challenge the mighty tiger fish. Where to Stay: Ichingo Chobe River Lodge, on Namibia’s secluded Impalila Island, offers the dual experience of a serene getaway and an optimal fishing locale.

It’s a popular spot for families and fishing groups looking to get away from it all and enjoy all the fishing and adventure that the Chobe has to offer. Experience the sights and sounds of Victoria Falls Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. Picture: Unsplash Locally referred to as ‘Mosi-oa-Tunya’ or ‘The Smoke That Thunders’, Victoria Falls isn’t just about the visual spectacle but also the auditory experience of nature’s raw power.

Whether you want to just walk the park and admire the Falls, enjoy sunset cruises or game viewing, Victoria Falls makes for a charming southern African stay. Where to Stay: The Stanley & Livingstone Boutique Hotel places its guests in the lap of luxury while ensuring they’re a stone’s throw away from this natural marvel. The hotel was the first luxury boutique hotel in the Falls area too, and its position on the Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve offers incredible wildlife views with opportunities for game drives and walking safaris.

Indulge in a Maputo Food Tour in Mozambique Explore the flavours of Mozambique on a food tour of the region. Picture: Supplied Mozambique’s long coastline and rich cultural history have given birth to a cuisine that’s both diverse and singular in its flavours. The essence of this cuisine can be truly captured in Maputo, the nation’s capital. Consider embarking on food tours in Maputo. It’s not merely about tasting, but also delving into the culinary traditions.

Where to stay: The Southern Sun, City Lodge, Cardoso or Radisson Blu in Maputo, Machangulo Beach Lodge or San Martinho Beach Club in Bilene Immersive Walking Safaris in the Lower Zambezi A giraffe strolls in the Lower Zambezi. Picture: Unsplash Walking safaris bring forth an earthy, grounded experience that traditional game drive safaris often miss. The Lower Zambezi, with its dense fauna and lush flora, proves to be an ideal backdrop for such safaris.