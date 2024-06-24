5 exciting day activities to keep the kids entertained during the school break

With the school holidays finally here, parents looking for family-friendly activities to keep their kids entertained need not look any further. With the winter break one of the longest on the school calendar, it doesn’t mean that the kids have to be stuck at home.

There are plenty of activities to do and places to visit for the whole family and many have affordable rates. If you’re looking for all-round family entertainment in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, here’s what you can do: Enjoy views of Cape Town on the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. Picture: Supplied Visit Table Mountain, Cape Town

A visit to Table Mountain is a fun experience suitable for the whole family. The quickest way to the top is by using the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC), leaving you plenty of time to explore the many activities up the mountain. This award-winning destination is one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature and it offers unparalleled views of Cape Town. The mountain, home to more than 1 460 species of fynbos and animals such as the caracal, mongoose and dassie, has been a protected area for over 100 years.

You can go on a free guided walking tour between 9am and 3pm daily. The walks are conducted by TMACC staff, who delve into the story of Table Mountain and the Cableway. After taking a walk exploring the mountain and its history, you can enjoy a meal at TEN67 Eatery, which serves meals and snacks. The restaurant is a child-friendly eatery providing dishes inspired by South African cuisine. Ticket prices start from R430 for a return ticket for an adult and R215 for a child.

Try booking online to save up to R60 for adults and R30 for kids. A complete playground for young children at Crazy Kids Farmyard in Randburg. Picture: Website Crazy Kids Farmyard, Johannesburg For an experience close to the city and a new place to entertain your kids in the Randburg area, pop into Crazy Kids Farm.

The beauty of the farm is that young ones can stretch their legs at the sandpit, trampoline, jungle gyms and bike track. There are also some farm animals that they can feed and pet, including bunnies, guinea pigs, emu, potbelly pigs, a pony and chickens. Day visitors are allowed to bring along a picnic basket and there is an on-site snack shop available on weekends.

All beverages must be bought from their shop, including water bottles. Crazy Kidz Farmyard is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entry for adults is R25, while entry for children is R75. A safari drive at Phezulu Safari Park in Botha’s Hill, Durban. Picture: Instagram Phezulu Safari Park, Durban

Phezulu Safari Park is one of the most popular attractions in Durban. It’s a fun day trip out of the city with the kids with plenty to observe and learn. The family can enjoy a guided 4x4 game drive through the Phezulu Conservation Area and see animals including giraffe and antelope, watch the crocodiles sun on the banks of their ponds, marvel at the wide variety of venomous and non-venomous snakes in the Reptile Park, or enjoy a hearty meal while overlooking the extraordinary Valley of a Thousand Hills. You can also enjoy a cultural experience and see traditional Zulu dancers. A guided game drive starts from R175 for a child and R275 for an adult, while the Reptile Park entrance is R70 (adults) and R60 (children).

A young child with an instructor at Bounce. Picture: Instagram Bounce in Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg From tots to pre-teens to adults, BOUNCE Inc offers trampoline parks in Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria. It’s an indoor playground with trampolines ideal for getting blood pumping for young and old. Trampolining is often promoted as one of the best and most effective exercises you can do.

A study carried out by NASA found that 10 minutes bouncing on a trampoline is a better cardiovascular workout than 33 minutes of running. According to Bounce, bouncing on a trampoline also stimulates the blood flow in a way that helps rid the body of toxins and waste while also increasing awareness of your body and a sense of balance and co-ordination. You learn to control the co-ordination of the arms and legs while bouncing and to adjust the position of your body accordingly.

Each trampoline park is different, however, Bounce at Cornubia Shopping Centre is home to the Supertramp, South Africa’s biggest trampoline. This 5m x 5m monster is like jumping around on the moon. All Bounce trampoline centres have a Free-Jump Arena, trampoline Slam Dunk, Big Bag, Dodgeball and Wall tramps in the Performance area. Pricing starts from R80 for mini bouncers for an hour, while there is also an all-day pass at R499 during peak hours.

Father and son enjoy a moment together bobsledding at Cool Runnings. Picture: Website Cool Runnings, Cape Town Cool Runnings is Africa’s first downhill tobogganing track that allows visitors to go hurtling down a half-pipe in a bobsled, flying through the twists and curves as they race along the 1.25km track. The track is located in Durbanville and is a fun and safe activity for kids (older than three) and adults. Navigating the track with a combination of speed and skill makes it a thrilling challenge for even the most die-hard speed freak.

Starting at the foot of Durbanville’s slopes, you settle into your toboggan and set off as the cables in the tracks haul you to the start of the course. You can enjoy spectacular view of Cape Town, and cruise through the 17 corners, S-bends and even a tunnel, before the sled automatically slows down at the bottom of the course, safe and sound. Perfect for a day out with the family, friends or colleagues, and Cool Runnings is the ideal destination with a café serving up delicious boerie rolls, burgers and pizza, and a bar to quench your thirst.