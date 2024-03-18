5 fun activities to keep the kids entertained in the North West this Easter

With the Easter holidays around the corner, family fun is just what the doctor ordered. Travelling and exploring as a family gives you an opportunity to bond and create lasting memories. If you’re in the North West Province or Gauteng, since it’s closer, here are some fun activities to look forward to this Easter.

Easter egg hunt A young girl enjoys a chocolate easter egg. Picture: Supplied At Sun City, kids’ entertainment is aplenty. The family destination will host an Easter Sunday Egg Hunt at the Baobab Outlook and, on Easter Sunday, the eponymous bunny will appear at The Palace pool deck to entertain resident kids all afternoon. The group also said that guests at The Cabanas can let the kids roam the lawns looking for Easter Eggs, with three hour-long hunts on Saturday and two on Sunday, and a bunny painting area.

There will be a blindfolded Easter egg hunt for parents, guaranteed to entertain the kids. Fun activities for teens A young teen at Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure Park. Picture: Supplied Entertaining teens and young adults can be a difficult task.

However, Sun City said that older kids can choose from myriad fun things to do, including ziplining, Segway and the Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure Park, which offers an elevated obstacle course including high balancing beams, speedy zip lines, hanging spider nets, jungle rope bridges and much more. Game drives Mankwe Gametrackers Outdoor Adventure Centre offers game drives. Picture: Supplied There are plenty of places in the North West to enjoy game drives. Mankwe Gametrackers Outdoor Adventure Centre at Sun City offers game drives, bush walks, hot air balloon safaris, archery and quad biking inside the malaria-free Big Five Pilansberg National Park.

Families can also take a self-guided safari game drive at the national park or visit Ukutula Lodge & Game Reserve or Madikwe Game Reserve. Gaming and outdoor fun The Jump Park with outdoor trampolines. Picture: Supplied According to Sun City, the Magic Company has a wide range of games including 10-pin bowling, breakout games where players have to solve puzzles before escaping a locked room, the jump park with outdoor trampolines, mini golf and mini quad biking.

The family can also chill and catch a movie at Sun Movies for the latest on the big screen or buy tickets for a rail adventure on the Stimela Train. The Maze of the Lost City at Sun City resembles a half-ruined Mayan stone maze and is a challenging experience and great fun for everyone. Water activities

A group of friends jet skiing at Waterworld. Picture: Supplied Waterworld, Sun City’s man-made lake offers motorised water fun including jet skiing and water skiing, as well as more sedentary boat cruises, while the Vortex Virtual Lounge will thrill teens and tweens with virtual reality gaming. You can also visit the Valley of the Waves and enjoy some time out the water. Aerial Cableway Hartbeespoort