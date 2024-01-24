5 key roles business travellers can play in driving sustainable business travel

According to Corporate Travel GM Bonnie Smith, sustainability and business travel are ideal partners and with travel managers catering to regular routes and preferences, the infrastructure exists to increase efforts as minor tweaks can significantly slice emissions given the repetition of corporate trips. Smith highlighted that most businesses do not care enough and some pay lip service to eco-consciousness with CSR reports and eco-driven mission statements, however, if you scratch beneath the surface and you’ll see little effort to implement meaningful change.

“Of course, some businesses genuinely want to make their business travel greener. The hitch? They’re hitting roadblocks because they don’t have the in-house infrastructure, skills, capacity, and leadership support. “Others may highly value sustainability, but their travel programmes don’t reflect this,” said Smith. Sustainability is also a broad concept and the overwhelm can be real. According to Smith, the problem lies in that some businesses miss chances to help their travellers act responsibly but there are wins to be had.

Smith breaks down key parts of sustainable travel and how tips on how corporates and business travellers can turn words into action. Words: We will reduce carbon emissions from air travel and ground transport. According to Smith, in order to move forward, you need a roadmap and to start by setting some clear goals to reduce emissions.

“Teaming up with a travel management partner is a great move – they can help set these goals, identify areas to cut your carbon footprint and provide regular reports on your progress. Some ideas? “You might encourage travellers to bundle more meetings per trip to minimise travel and emissions. Also, consider opting for nonstop flights – they’re not just convenient but also kinder to the environment,” advised Smith. Words: We will offset travel emissions.

How to take action? “This commitment is fantastic, but if you work with low-quality or unverified offsets, that green goodness could vanish like smoke. Go for certified, qualified offsets from trusted providers to truly make your company travel carbon neutral. And remember, prioritise cutting emissions first before relying too heavily on offsets,” said Smith. Words: Being responsible travellers is essential to us. Smith said that being mindful of your travel choices is like partnering with ethical suppliers – many businesses are on board with that.

“Making a positive impact with your business travel suppliers is a thoughtful move, too. Consider choosing hotels that value heritage preservation and contribute to the community, for example. “If you usually go for big hotel groups, ensure they have certified zero waste to landfill policies. Then mix it up with some diverse accommodation options like guest houses, where your support can also benefit the local community,” she said. Words: We are going paperless.

According to the GM, whether you’re juggling a hybrid or in-office work set-up, going digital with your documents and processes is a win-win for both productivity and the planet. She said that travel management programmes with digital solutions can cut down on the paper trail, a big hidden cost in travel management. “Skip the physical paper process for travel approvals and save time with an efficient online booking tool that encourages business travellers to book within your travel policy,” said Smith.

Words: We hold sustainable events and meetings. Smith said that your event venues may boast impressive solar energy, grey water, and recycling initiatives, but how are they doing on food wastage? She revealed that up to 60% of event waste can come from that buffet, however, you can increase your conference’s eco-friendliness with simple changes including prompting attendees to pre-order food, avoiding individually wrapped items, prioritising lower-emission vegetarian and vegan options, choosing a surplus-savvy caterer and opt for locally sourced ingredients to trim travel emissions.