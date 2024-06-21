5 luxury holiday homes perfect for a group winter getaway

Travelling as a group, whether as a family or with friends has plenty of benefits. It makes the travel experience more fun and allows you to form bonds and build memories with others. Another benefit to travelling with a crowd is that it offers security as there is safety in numbers.

This option of travelling can also save money because many travel firms provide group discounts on transportation, hotels and tours and, with more working adults in the group, the easier it is to share the costs equally. Additionally, it can reduce the stress of planning and travelling with a group can alleviate that stress by sharing planning and decision-making responsibilities. There is a long list of possibilities and ways to tackle group travel but the biggest perk is that it makes travelling accessible.

If you’re planning on spending more time with friends and family this winter, here are some luxurious holiday home stays to look forward to. Waterford House in Clarens Free State. Picture:Website Waterford House, Clarens Free State During winter, The Drakensberg Mountains in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are the most reliable places to experience snow in the country.

Clarens, located in the foothills of the Maluti Mountains and part of the Drakensberg range, is a cosy town known as the Jewel of the Free State. Waterford House in the town, is the perfect home base for a group looking to get the thrill of chasing snow this winter. You can also visit Golden Gate Highlands National Park or go skiing at Afriski Resort in Lesotho. Waterford House offers accommodation for eight guests. There are a number of things to do in the area; golfing at the estate, river rafting, quad bike riding.

A stay at Waterford House starts from R6 546 a night. Inkungu Homestead in the Champagne Valley of the Drakensberg Mountains. Picture: Website Inkungu Homestead, Champagne Valley KwaZulu-Natal For large groups looking to stay fit this winter, a visit to the KZN side of the Drakensberg is a must.

Inkungu Homestead, nestled in the breathtaking Central Drakensberg mountains, is worth checking out. Situated amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of this majestic mountain range, the homestead offers an idyllic retreat for those seeking tranquillity and adventure alike. This is an ideal mountain getaway because when you step foot on the property, you'll be greeted by the stunning vistas of the Central Drakensberg, with its towering peaks reaching heights of up to 3000 metres. Inkungu Homestead has 5 en-suite double rooms, three furnished with queen-size beds and two with king-size beds. The bathrooms are furnished with a shower, toilet and basin.

There is also a sixth room, which is more of an overflow "dormitory" and best suited for children with five single beds. Three of the double rooms also have a single bed. Two of the bedrooms also have a fireplace. The homestead can accommodate up to 16 guests for R9 500 a night. Pearl Bay Beach Villa in Yzerfontein on the West Coast. Picture: Website Pearl Bay Beach Villa, Yzerfontein Western Cape

Just an hours drive away out of Cape Town is the quaint untouched fishing village of Yzerfontein. The village is an urban conservancy where man and nature live in harmony. It boasts the 16 Mile Beach, the longest uninterrupted beach on the South African coastline, with a spectacular view to Table Mountain. Yzerfontein is within close proximity of Darling, !Khwa ttu San Culture & Educational Centre and the West Coast National Park, making it the perfect spot for a quick getaway.

If you are a birdwatcher, beach lover or appreciate nature and fynbos, then this is the place to visit. Since its winter, you can also go on whale watching expeditions. Pearl Bay in Yzerfontein offers accommodation for 8 guests. The gorgeous house boasts lovely sea views and is within walking distance of the beach. The self catering house has four bedrooms and includes the honeymoon suite attached to the house which offers both privacy and elegance.

Pearl Bay has a large open plan lounge, a dining room, a kitchen area and an open log burning fireplace. A stay at the villa starts from R8 075 a night. Views of the Drakensberg Mountain in Mpumalanga from Turaco at Kruger Cliff . Picture: Website Turaco at Kruger Cliff, Hoedspruit, Mpumalanga Safari season has also kicked off and for a group looking for a safari experience, the Hoedspruit Lowveld area and the Highveld, close to the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, is the perfect destination.

Turaco at Kruger Cliff is a 30 minute drive from Kruger National Park’s Orpen Gate on a smooth and quiet tar road. The Blyde Dam and Mariepskop are only a short drive away and also about 30 minutes to the Strydom tunnel, the start of the Panorama Route. From some spots in the Lowveld, you might be able to see the Drakensberg Mountains in the distance but, from our bedroom windows, they fill the frame.

Turaco is a holiday home, which sleeps four adults and two children. The two bedrooms are furnished with a king-size extra-length bed or two separate single beds if preferred. A stay at the holiday home starts from R2 831 a unit a night. A chalet at Shangrila Innibos. Picture: Website Shangrila Innibos, Hartbeespoort

Surrounded by the Magaliesberg Mountain Range and opposite the elephant and monkey sanctuaries, Shangrila Innibos is a private resort with a range of accommodation options for guests to choose from. Shangrila Innibos is a highly recommended B&B with self catering option, providing accommodation in Hartbeespoort for anyone visiting the Hartbeespoort Dam region. Guests can sit back and relax at the swimming pool, while the children enjoy the play park complete with a trampoline and swings.