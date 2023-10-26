5 reasons why you should take an MSC Yacht Club cruise this summer

It’s cruise season and if you’re looking for a bespoke cruise vacation, then the MSC Yacht Club is for you. The yacht club’s ‘ship within a ship’ concept offers an exclusive holiday sanctuary, providing guests an unparalleled experience with complete serenity and added privacy.

According to the cruise line, this privatised, key-card access area of the ship is only accessible to MSC Yacht Club guests, offering stylish facilities, lavish accommodations with a host of dedicated amenities, such as a panoramic lounge, high-end restaurant, elegant pool and secluded sun deck. So if you’re looking for a relaxing escape or a lavish holiday, here are 5 reasons why you should consider the MSC Yacht Club. 24 Hour personalised service

The yacht club’s all-inclusive experience is fully personalised with a dedicated 24-hour butler service and concierge, making the cruising experience truly personal and tailored to each individual guest’s needs. “From shoe shining to 3 am room service, no request is too small. The dedicated concierge is on hand to facilitate any request, from organising shore excursions and making reservations for the spa to arranging for the newspaper to be brought to the cabin each morning,” said MSC Cruises. Privileged access

According to MSC Cruises, it’s yacht club is sure to exceed expectations with a host of privileges that create an effortless experience, from the moment guests step on board to the moment they depart. “This luxurious cruise experience offers a dedicated priority check-in and check-out, ensuring a seamless embarkation and disembarkation, so guests can start enjoying their holidays as soon as possible,” they said. Private and luxurious amenities

The cruise line highlighted that the MSC Yacht Club is designed to provide the utmost in service and comfort, as guests have exclusive access to a range of private and elegant spaces to enhance their cruise experience. “From the dedicated Top Sail Lounge, offering panoramic views for guests to sit back and relax in a sophisticated setting while indulging in an array of gourmet finger foods, delicious drinks and high tea service, as well as enjoy live music every evening.” Lavish accommodation

If you’re looking for luxury accommodation, MSC Cruises said that the MSC Yacht Club has a wide variety of suites to meet all guests’ preferences. “The stylish and spacious accommodations set themselves apart and include options with stunning ocean views from the cabin’s private balcony, as well as suites like the Duplex Suites, Royal Suites and Owner’s Suites, offering a private whirlpool bath on the balcony.” Culinary delights from day to night

And finally, with a dedicated restaurant, the MSC Yacht Club offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of an exquisite fine-dining experience with 5-star service. The yacht club offers sophisticated cuisines with an à la carte menu and guests can savour an array of the finest dishes served exclusively for them from a dedicated kitchen staff. The meals are accompanied by a spectacular selection of drinks, including fine wines from around the world with a dedicated sommelier available to further enhance the food and wine pairing experience.