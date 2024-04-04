5 tips for planning the perfect autumn getaway

For those who can get away at any time, autumn is the new summer and a perfect time to escape, thanks to fewer crowds at many popular destinations, less traffic, and more comfortable weather. Follow these five travel tips to plan your perfect autumn vacation. Remember, the sooner, the better.

The first step to planning a perfect autumn getaway is selecting the ideal destination. Picture: Pexels/Arina Krasnikova Choose the right destination The first step to planning a perfect autumn getaway is selecting the ideal destination. Research locations renowned for their stunning autumn leaves, seasonal festivals or unique autumn experiences. Whether it is the charming streets of a beautiful village or the serene beauty of a national park, your destination sets the tone for your entire trip.

Find travel deals Since travelling during the autumn is nowhere near as busy as the summer months, some travel agents will offer special discounts. Look out for these deals when booking time travel. Because fewer tourists are visiting, you may even find special deals on attractions and excursions as well.

This is an excellent tip if you are travelling on a budget because it will help you save more money. Autumn is the perfect time to enjoy fresh-air fun because the temperature in most places is not as hot or as cold as it gets at other times of the year. Picture: Pexels/Hyukman Kwon Plan plenty of outdoor activities Autumn is the perfect time to enjoy fresh-air fun because the temperature in most places is not as hot or as cold as it gets at other times of the year, but rather somewhere in the middle.

Whether you are hiking a trail, taking a stroll through your favourite city, zip lining across the treetops, or enjoying a picnic at a waterside park, there is no shortage of things to do that are much more enjoyable in the autumn than perhaps any other season. Indulge in the culinary scene The off-season presents the perfect opportunity to try that popular restaurant you have always wanted to try. Thanks to diminished crowds, reserving a table is much easier in the off-season.

Not only is it less busy, but comfort foods make a comeback. Indulge in a warm apple crisp, a tasty pumpkin pie, or a warmed cider. Consider the weather As you plan your trip and choose your destination, do not forget to consider the weather. Many parts of the world see an increase in rainfall during these months, so pack your rain gear.