5 Ways to safeguard yourself against hotel booking scams

It's unfortunate that travellers aren't the only ones who use the internet to make life easier. There has been an upswing in cybercriminals on the hunt for their next victim. Cybercriminals often target popular tourist destinations where there is a high influx of travellers, but fear not.

By following these savvy tips, you can outsmart them and enjoy your travels with peace of mind. Book directly on the hotel's website Hotel websites usually provide comprehensive and accurate information about their rooms, facilities and services. You can review detailed descriptions, photos, and customer reviews to make an informed decision about your stay.

Additionally, before entering any personal or financial information, ensure you're making your booking directly on the hotel's official website. Booking directly not only saves you money but also guarantees a personalised customer journey. Opt for secure payment gateways Look for hotels that use secure payment gateways to protect your financial data during transactions. Trustworthy partners ensure your hard earned cash remains safe from the clutches of evil cybercriminals.

Choosing a reputable and secure payment gateway provides peace of mind while making online transactions, knowing that your financial information is well-protected. Also, gateways process transactions in real-time, providing instant authorisation or rejection of payments, preventing delayed or fraudulent transactions. Stay safe on public WiFi

Avoid using shady public WiFi networks that are often hunting grounds for hackers. A recent study revealed that 40% of respondents had their information compromised on public WiFi. Opt for trusted networks or use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt your data and keep eavesdroppers at bay. If you have a mobile data plan with a hotspot feature, consider using your phone's mobile data as a secure alternative to public WiFi.

By following these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with using public WiFi and ensure that your online activities remain private and secure while on the go. Remember, being proactive about your online security is essential in today's digital age. Be a sleuth

When researching hotels, read reviews from reliable sources and visit the hotel's website directly instead of relying solely on online travel agencies. Watch out for overly negative reviews or a lack of online presence. Compare information from multiple sources to make informed decisions. Keep detailed records

Always maintain a comprehensive record of your hotel bookings, including confirmation emails, receipts, and any communication with the hotel. This documentation will prove valuable if any unexpected issues arise during or after your trip. So, take that screenshot! Remember, scammers shouldn't rob you of the adventure of a lifetime. With thorough research and cautious booking practices, you can safeguard your trip and thwart their attempts.