6 girls’ trip destinations inspired by ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise

FROM “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to “The Real Housewives of Durban”, it’s no secret that no season is complete without a girls’ trip. The purpose of a girls’ trip is for the ladies to let loose, explore and have fun, of course, it doesn’t not achieve the desired result.

Over the years, the ladies have taken viewers to beautiful destinations around the world, inspiring women to travel with their besties. If you’re planning a little getaway with your girlfriends, here are some destinations to explore, if the shows are anything to go by. Jamaica

Blue Mountain Jamaica. Picture: Unsplash Jamaica is at the top of the list for a memorable girls’ trip. The cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” have been to the Caribbean island nation. The island has a lush topography of mountains, rainforests and reef-lined beaches, making it the perfect destination. There’s always music playing, delicious food cooking and you can enjoy plenty of activities from hiking and water sports to dance hall parties and, of course, lounging on the beach.

Spain Houses near a mountain near Monestir de Montserrat, Spain. Picture: Unsplash In season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, the diamond girls went to Spain. A timeless destination there are plenty of reasons to visit, including the arts and culture scene, fantastic food, incredible museums, impressive shopping options and, of course, its beaches.

The culture and heritage of Spain is unmatched, for example, the Alhambra in Granada, the awe-inspiring Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the majestic Cathedral of Mallorca, the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. South Africa A coastal view of Cape Town and Table Mountain in South Africa. Picture: Unsplash Many moons ago, the ladies from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” visited Cape Town. Mzansi really is many worlds in one with stunning coastlines, dramatic mountainscapes, huge areas of untamed bushveld, starkly beautiful semi-deserts, lakes, waterfalls, spectacular canyons, forests and wide plains, friendly people, culture and food.

From township tours and city tours to Wineland tours, there is something for everyone. Mexico Travellers visiting the pyramid of Chichen Itza, Mexico. Picture: Unsplash “The Real Housewives of Orange County” had a blast in Mexico and with the country being the home of tequila, its no surprise.

Mexico is a land rich in history, culture, and natural beauty that beckons adventurers from around the globe. From ancient ruins to stunning beaches, vibrant festivals to delectable cuisines, there are so many reasons to visit Mexico that will enchant the girls. Portugal

Boats docked near the seaside at Porto in Portugal. Picture: Unsplash In season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”, the ladies went on an epic trip to Portugal. In Portugal, the girls found a unique cultural and religious heritage, where tradition and modernity combine in harmony, a mild climate, 3 000 hours of sunshine per year, 850km of splendid beaches, an amazing range of different landscapes just a short distance away, and lots of leisure activities. Its the perfect European destination for lots of sunshine and time out.

Namibia An oryx in the desert at the Namib-Naukluft Reserve entrance to Deadvlei in Namibia. Picture: Unsplash While things didn’t end well in season 4 of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, the casts trip to Namibia was mind-blowing. The beautiful country has a lot to offer female travellers.