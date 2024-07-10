6 reasons to visit Magaliesberg this winter

The Magaliesberg region is a natural oasis that many people tend to overlook when seeking a holiday destination, a weekend break or day trip. Shaun Lamont, Managing Director at First Group, said the area tucked between the busy cities of Pretoria in Gauteng and Rustenburg in the North West with its rugged mountains, green valleys, and diverse wildlife, is a great spot for those wanting a break from city life.

“It is full of surprises and a year-round playground that offers something for everyone, whether you’re into adventure or just want to relax in nature,” said Lamont. The Magaliesberg range is one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, and stretches over 120 kilometres. A big advantage is its proximity to major cities, which makes it the perfect escape for day excursions and weekend getaways. “If you live in Pretoria, Johannesburg, or Rustenburg, this natural wonder is just a short drive, offering a quick retreat from daily life. And for those from other provinces, the Magaliesberg offers a unique inland adventure to consider when booking your next break,” said the travel expert.

While many equate summer with outdoor fun, the area is also fantastic in winter. The cool air and clear skies are perfect for hiking, rock climbing, and watching wildlife which make it a great destination all year round. Here are 6 reasons why you should also consider a visit in winter, according to Lamont. Outdoor adventures

If your’re looking for adventure, Lamont said there’s something for every adventurer. “Enjoy hot air balloon rides, ziplining and hiking through ancient caves and waterfalls,” he said. Rich biodiversity He highlighted that the area was home to over 130 types of trees and lots of wildlife, “Birdwatchers can see around 300 bird species, including the rare Cape vulture.”

Historical significance Lamont added that the Magaliesberg also had historical significance. “From early human history to the Anglo-Boer War, the Magaliesberg has seen it all. Visit the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or explore old mining towns,” he said. Culinary delights

Of course what would a trip be without a taste adventure? “Foodies will love the region’s growing food and wine scene, with options ranging from country markets to fine dining,” said Lamont. Wellness and relaxation

Magaliesberg is also a great wellness travel destination. “For a peaceful retreat, there are several spas and wellness centres, perfect for yoga, meditation and reconnecting with nature,” he said. Affordable accommodation

And finally, for those wanting top-notch, affordable accommodation, First Group's Magalies Park resort, situated next to the Magalies River, offers various self-catering options. Lamont said: “The resort has a magnificent18-hole golf course and paddle courts besides many other sporting facilities. It’s a great base for exploring the region whilst enjoying its myriad amenities and entertainment.” In conclusion, Lamont highlighted that this region offered a mix of adventure, relaxation, and culture for all ages: “It isn’t just a destination, it's an unforgettable escape where you can enjoy South Africa's natural heritage and make lasting, magical memories.