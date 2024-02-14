6 romantic ways to celebrate your love in and around KZN

Aside from romantic getaways, there are plenty of affordable things to do to show love and appreciation for your loved one. If you’re looking for fun and creative ways to celebrate your love, whether with your girls or significant other, here are some cute ways to make this month of love a memorable occasion, according to Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN).

Pack a picnic Picnics are an easy and affordable way to spend time with your loved ones. The beauty in KZN is that it’s summer and there are plenty of beautiful spots where you can rest and enjoy the fruits of love. You can pack a basket of goodies and chill at a waterfall, river, garden or the beach.

For those close to Durban, TKZN recommends you explore Westville’s Palmiet Nature Reserve, Paradise Valley, the Karkloof Falls, Tala Private Game Reserve for a safari adventure near Camperdown or get a relaxing spa at Gwahumbe in mid-Illovo. Romance on high According to TKZN, February is also the perfect time to propose to your lover, and fortunately, KZN has the perfect backdrops for this romantic gesture.

People love proposing with a beautiful view as a backdrop and some romantic spots that come highly recommended include Oribi Gorge, where you can take the zip line, abseil down a 110m cliff face, walk hand in hand across the suspension bridge or even try bungee jumping. If you’re a more adventurous couple then with a 4x4 and passport in hand, you can head up Sani Pass to visit the highest pub in Africa. If the sound of water is for you, seek out a beautiful waterfall; the Howick Falls in the Midlands, Zululand’s Tugela Falls or the Magwa Waterfall along the South Coast.

Take to the sky For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, TKZN highlighted that you can take to the sky with a hot-air balloon experience. “A unique mix of excitement and tranquillity makes hot-air ballooning one of the most memorable and romantic adventures in KZN.

“Drakensberg Ballooning offers scenic hot-air balloon flights over KwaZulu-Natal with panoramic views stretching from the Amphitheatre in the Northern Drakensberg to Giant’s Castle in the Southern Drakensberg,” said TKZN. Bike or hike According to the tourism body, if you need to work off some energy, then grab a bike. You can either bring your own or, for a small fee hire one.

The tourism body said that you could even opt for tandem (romance on wheels) and cycle Durban’s legendary promenade from the harbour mouth to Blue Lagoon, the Moses Mabhida Stadium and beyond. “Those looking for something more challenging can head for Giba Gorge, take time out in the Drakensberg or the KZN North Coast where you’ll find great mountain and trail biking adventures for both seasoned and beginner bikers,” said TKZN. Take a cruise

TKZN also said that cruising city canals is not restricted to the romantic city of Venice as you can board one of the Zulumoon Gondolas at the dock at uShaka Marine World and spend a few magical hours admiring the sights of the Durban Point Waterfront with its lovely bridges. “Alternatively, enjoy sundowners on the estuary within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park or head to Lake Jozini where you can spread the love aboard the Shayamanzi houseboat or enjoy a sunset cruise on the Fish Eagle Safari Boat from Pongola Game Reserve,” said TKZN. Ride a rickshaw