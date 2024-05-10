7 pet-friendly destinations to explore on the KZN South Coast this winter

Exploring a new place is an enjoyable experience and bringing your pet along for the ride makes it even better. South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) acting CEO Deborah Ludick, explained that they understand that for many people, pets are part of the family.

For this reason, they have compiled a list of pet-friendly spots in the province’s south coast region to explore this winter. The Beach House. Picture: Supplied. The Beach House Situated in Southport, you can take your dogs on a seaside adventure to this self-catering gem between Sea Park and Southport beaches featuring an upmarket four-bedroom home and ocean views. The beach house promises unparalleled comfort and convenience for the whole family – four-legged friends included. However, all pets must be house-trained.

Ironwood Lodge Located in Pennington, the relaxed atmosphere at the lodge is created through sincere hospitality and spacious accommodation, with stunning sea views from a beautiful garden. Guests can swim in the outdoor swimming pool, take their dogs along as they hike or fish, or they can just relax with their pets in the garden where barbecue facilities are available. CBali Restaurant

Located at St Michael's on Sea, this Asian fusion restaurant, cocktail, and sushi bar overlooks the ocean. It offers the finest craft beers as well as cocktails, oysters, sushi and decadent desserts. This delicious meal and a view are best enjoyed with pets by your side. The Doghouse & Craft Café Also located in Pennington, this restaurant serves delicious meals and wood-fired pizzas with a fully-licensed taproom which features Basset Brews, specialty gins and rums, fine wines and cocktails.

Your dogs (on a leash) can accompany you to the pet-friendly beer garden alongside the children’s play area. You can also take your dog for a walk on the nature trails, which pass two bass dams through Yellowwood Private Nature Reserve. The Waffle House. Picture: Supplied The Waffle House Established in 1957, the Waffle House not only welcomes pets, but it is also a historic landmark, nestled in the tranquil sub-tropical edge of the Ramsgate Lagoon. Renowned for its unique waffles, visitors can also enjoy a leisurely walk with pets across the quaint wooden bridge to the beautiful Ramsgate Beach for a swim or a laze on the sand.

Oasis Caravan Park & Chalets Found just a short distance from the beach, the pet-friendly caravan park has excellent leisure facilities under large shady trees. Your pets will enjoy exploring all the natural wonders with the nearby Uvongo Beach, one of the finest beaches with a footpath leading to the Uvongo River Nature Reserve. BillsBest