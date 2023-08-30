Spring has arrived and warmer days are approaching. With it comes the wedding season. Every bride wants the capture perfect moments, and what is a wedding day without the memories and the beauty? If you’re planning your wedding and have some time to make changes or additions, consider some tips from Portia Zama, the banqueting and F&B duty manager at ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest in Kokstad.

She shares an intimate understanding of what it takes to orchestrate a flawless and enchanting wedding day. Planning a wedding is an exhilarating journey, full of dreams and expectations. Her seven pro tips every bride should know for a stress-free wedding day are:

Wedding venue co-ordinator versus wedding planner Wedding venue co-ordinators are the behind-the-scenes proverbial conductors of your wedding orchestra, running the venue logistics like a well-oiled machine. It is important to note that wedding venue co-ordinators are not wedding planners. Wedding planners, whether a professional or your best friend, help make your dream wedding a reality, from managing your budget to the colour scheme, style and décor.

They work closely with the venue co-ordinator who is the point-person during the weeks leading up to and on the day of your wedding. ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest in Kokstad. Picture:Supplied The venue co-ordinator works for the venue and is responsible for providing everything that has been agreed upon in the contract and at the venue’s facilities. They will give suppliers and your wedding planner access to the venue, ensure that the hotel facilities are in tip-top condition, and liaise with the staff, such as catering, waiter and cleaning staff, on the night.

Be sure to chat to your venue co-ordinator to understand their role and tasks. Then, connect with your suppliers and vendors for what they will be bringing. Your venue co-ordinator will make sure all the moving pieces fit together perfectly. Think of them as the glue that holds it all in place. Pro tip: The key is to arm yourself with a checklist of questions while hunting for your dream venue. Know what’s included and what needs your personal touch.

The golden rule of venue choice Space is king. A venue needs to be the canvas that syncs with your creative dreams but don’t forget to leave some wiggle room for last-minute touches (and guests who forgot to RSVP). Pro tip: If a space says it can accommodate 100 people, then cater for only 70.

Bonus tip: The centrepiece placement (the bridal party table) sets the stage. As soon as you know where you want this placement in the venue, the rest of the planning falls into place. Its important to RSVP. Picture: Supplied Extra guests, no problem (not!) You’d be surprised how often couples envision accommodating additional guests at the last minute. But reality can sometimes paint a different picture. That’s where relevant experience comes into play.

Although wedding co-ordinators have the ability to add last-minute guests while navigating the intricacies of logistics, it’s best to avoid this as much as possible. Pro tip: Allow two RSVP dates for guests to respond. After the initial RSVP date, share a reminder message or mail to the guests who haven’t responded, encouraging them to confirm their attendance. If they have not responded by then, write a short message to them, saying how sorry you are that they won’t be able to attend and that you hope to catch up with them after the celebrations.

Trusted suppliers Sticking with trusted suppliers helps eliminate any unforeseen mishaps. Your wedding venue co-ordinator or planner has the experience and knows which trusted suppliers can help you turn your vision for your wedding day into a reality. Trust in their expertise in pointing you in the right direction.

Pro tip: Ask your wedding venue co-ordinator which suppliers they trust, know the layout of the hotel best and will offer a first-class service. Timeline triumphs A timeline is your trusty sidekick for a seamless day. Keep to it, especially to support the caterers and kitchen crew. Sticking to the schedule ensures your culinary items are served with finesse during the meal courses and your guests are engaged as your day effortlessly transitions between photographs, speeches and the first dance.

Pro tip: Slot in buffer time for post-ceremony snapshots and designate a point of contact person from your squad to communicate with the venue co-ordinator and ensure all remains on track for a stress-free wedding. Flexibility is key Life’s full of unexpected twists, and your wedding day isn’t immune to surprises. Remember, Plan B can be just as dazzling as Plan A.

Pro tip: Balance your dream with a splash of adaptability. Stick to your budget For budget-conscious couples, prioritise your biggest want or need first and then inch your way through your checklist as your budget allows. Remember that not every shiny trend on social media translates well to your specific day or venue set-up.