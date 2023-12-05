7 unique holiday experiences to try this summer

Summer is here and the scorching heat is upon us! To make the most of your summer breaks and craft the perfect holiday bucket list, below is a list of some of the things to do and how to enjoy it to the fullest.

Whether you are seeking exciting adventures or looking for productive ways to spend your time, operations manager of ANEW Hotels & Resorts, Ulrich Fischer has got you covered with ideas to make this summer unforgettable. Absorb the vibrant music scene of Cape Town with a jazz safari experience. Picture: Supplied Guided jazz safari in Cape Town Absorb the vibrant music scene of Cape Town with a jazz safari experience. Enjoy an exploration of live jazz music set within the heart of the city's diverse cultural neighbourhoods.

Opt for a guided tour to witness various local jazz venues, from intimate clubs to vibrant street performances. Meet with local musicians, learn about the history and evolution of jazz in Cape Town and experience the city's rich musical heritage. Urban art and graffiti tour in Johannesburg

Discover Johannesburg's dynamic street art and graffiti scene with a guided urban art tour. Explore the city's various neighbourhoods to witness captivating murals and street art created by local and international artists. Listen to some of the stories behind the artworks, and learn about the cultural, historical, and modern-day significance of these vibrant urban expressions. Balance this tour with visits to local art galleries or museums.

San Rock Art in Kokstad, KZN For a truly remarkable cultural experience explore the ancient San rock art at the Mount Currie Nature Reserve in Kokstad. Join a potential guided tour led by a local expert, providing interpretation and insight into the historical significance of these prehistoric rock paintings.

Learn about the San people's way of life, beliefs and the symbolism depicted in these fascinating artworks. Embark on a thrilling hot air balloon ride. Picture: Supplied Hot air balloon ride over the Magaliesberg Mountains Embark on a thrilling hot air balloon ride over the scenic Magaliesberg Mountains in the North West province.

Soar above the beautiful landscapes, taking in stunning views of the mountain range, valleys, and possibly wildlife. Historical ghost tour at Fort Amiel in Newcastle, KZN Everyone loves a good ghost story. Visit Fort Amiel, the 19th-century historical site in Newcastle for a spine-chilling tour of the fort’s eerie past.

Explore the hidden chambers and corridors, listen to captivating tales of the fort's history, and uncover the ghostly legends in unconventional ways to experience local history and folklore. Enjoy culinary delights in the Midlands Explore the culinary delights of the Midlands Meander by savouring exceptional wines at Abingdon Wine Estate, sampling craft beers at Nottingham Road Brewery, enjoying artisanal cheeses at Swissland cheese or indulging in some heavenly chocolates.