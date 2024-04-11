8 destinations and ‘out of this world’ experiences to add to your buddymoon bucket list

Just like you have your witnesses at a wedding, a memorable honeymoon needs witnesses too, right? Well, with a buddymoon that is possible. A buddymoon is when a newly wedded couple brings their best buds with them on their post-nuptial escape or as a natural extension of their destination wedding.

The group vacation-style honeymoon is growing in popularity and allowing friends to join in the adventure of the newly wedded couple. If you’re considering taking a buddymoon, here are eight destinations and unforgettable experiences to add to your travel bucket list as we close off the month of love. Mauritius

According to Flight Centre South Africa, Mauritius is every South African’s favourite Indian Ocean island because it’s visa-free, after all. The best time to visit this island is from May to December and you can sip mojitos on the beach day in and day out at your peaceful adults-only resort, work on your tan, and eat way too much food. The travel experts also said that you can also go underwater waterfall snorkelling near the south-western tip of the island.

“Near Le Morne Brabant is a mind-bending optical illusion created by the movement of sand and silt under the ocean currents, giving the appearance of a waterfall under the ocean. Just because it’s a trick of the mind doesn’t make exploring these waters any less magical,” said the travel experts. They also said that you can make the most of your buddymoon in Mauritius by sailing back home to Cape Town on a cruise. “Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Dawn will sail from Port Louis, Mauritius, to Cape Town on a 12-day journey on 5 January 2025, stopping at various amazing ports, such as Maputo, Mozambique, and Richards Bay,” said the travel experts.

Dubai “In Dubai, you can haggle through bustling souks and conquer the dunes on a safari at sunset. But for a real ‘pinch me’ moment, imagine soaring over the expansive desert in a hot-air balloon at sunrise, with a twist – flying with falcons,” they said. The travel experts said that the best time to visit Dubai is from November to March and with these powerful birds accompanying your ride, you can take hot-air ballooning to new heights, and enjoy a traditional Emirati falconry experience high above the sands.

A couple enjoys a gondola ride in the canal ways of Venice. Picture: Unsplash Phuket According to Flight Centre South Africa’s general manager, Antoinette Turner, Phuket is the land of jungle bungee jumping in Kathu, where you can take the leap surrounded by greenery and a sparkling lagoon below. “Once you’ve braved the bungee, you can brag about it over some spicy Thai street food or while exploring the island’s serene temples,” she said.

Turner highlighted that Phuket is where most honeymooners and groups of friends choose to spend their days lounging on the sand and their nights partying until dawn, and the best time to visit this South-eastern Asian delight is between November and April. Stellenbosch According to travel experts, the best time to visit Stellenbosch is from September to April as the town always goes down a treat when you’re visiting with friends.

You can enjoy fine wine and great food, but if you’re looking for something more unique than the traditional wine tastings, consider one of the town’s many wine-pairing experiences – with your friends, of course. According to Jeanneret Momberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch, Delheim Wines does a tantalising fynbos cupcake and wine pairing, including honeybush, rooibos, and buchu cupcakes and plenty of the estate’s finest wines, from pinotage to Chardonnay Sur Lie. Bali

“Bali’s another go-to for beach bums, but if the sunshine alone isn’t enough to excite you and your friends during your buddymoon, you can turn up the heat with night-time volcano trekking,” said Flight Centre SA. The travel experts said that the best time to go is between April and October, and you can trek under the stars and make your way up Mount Batur, with the cool night air and the promise of a breathtaking sunrise at the summit, an experience that pits you against the elements in the most surreal way. A group of friends on a yacht enjoying the sun and water. Picture: Unsplash Paris

The best time to go is between September–November and April–June. “It’s the city of love, lights, and… lurking spirits. While most tourists are sipping wine by the Seine or admiring the Eiffel Tower in Paris, you and your friends can rendezvous with the mysterious instead,” said the travel experts. They also said that the best time to go is between September to November and April to June when you and your friends can descend into the Paris Catacombs for a night tour, where history and spookiness intertwine in the underground labyrinth of skulls and bones.

“It’s a chilling yet utterly fascinating journey through the city’s hidden underbelly, far from the glitz of its boulevards. “And once you resurface, the contrasting charm of Paris by night, with its cosy bistros and twinkling streets, will seem even more enchanting,” said Turner. Seychelles

Flight Centre said that Seychelles is a scattered necklace of islands in the Indian Ocean, famous for its postcard-perfect beaches, and the beauty in the destination is that you can experience its pleasures year-round. For the most memorable experience for your buddymoon, travel experts suggested hiring a private yacht to explore the islands. According to Christine Vel, director for Africa at Tourism Seychelles, it’s the ultimate group travel experience where the cost gets more wallet-friendly with every buddy on board.

“In Seychelles, every island has its own personality and is worth exploring. Yachting here is the ultimate luxury, made even more memorable with friends,” said Vel. Venice And lastly, Venice is all about romance, history, and winding waterways, or Europe’s “floating city”.