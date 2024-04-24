A globetrotter guide to explore dreamy once-in-a-lifetime destinations

As Mzansi seeks out cosy escapes during autumn and winter, in other parts of world, it is peak travel season for culture vultures. Peak travel season in the Northern Hemisphere is from August to June, coinciding with summer.

For globetrotters, this is the perfect time to explore the various cities, cultures and natural beauty the world has to offer. If you are feeling adventurous and are looking for the best places to travel to, cementing your globetrotter status, here are a few suggestions: Mesmerising mountain views at Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park and Grinnell Glacier which offers sweeping views of the park. Picture: Unsplash Glacier National Park, on the border of Canada and Montana, gets its name from the remnants of glaciers from the Ice Age. It is often called the “Crown of the Continent” because of its amazing array of natural beauty. The destination is ideal for hikers and features a variety of trails for all skill levels, ranging from the easy Trail of the Cedars to the challenging Grinnell Glacier, which offers sweeping views. The park boasts more than 700 lakes, numerous waterfalls and two mountain ranges, spread across more than 404 680 hectares acres that shelter a variety of wildlife.

The tropical rainforests of Costa Rica An aerial view of a lush tropical forest next to the sea in Costa Rica. Picture: Unsplash Costa Rica's beauty lies in its lush rainforests, unspoilt beaches and abundance of wildlife. The Central American country has a myriad creatures from toucans to monkeys and jaguars. Exhilarating outdoor activities are abundant in the compact but diverse tropical paradise. Globetrotters can hike to active volcanoes, zip line through cloud-covered rainforests and surf warm turquoise waters.

Visit La Paz Waterfall Gardens and see its graceful butterflies, hike along the monumental Arenal Volcano, mingle with locals at Puerto Viejo de Talamanca or relax in a hammock under a palm tree along the Nicoya Peninsula. Art and history in Florence History collides with the present in the streets of Florence. Picture: Unsplash This little city, tucked amid the Tuscan hills, casts a long shadow through history. The wellspring of the Renaissance, Firenze or Florence, sheltered the powerful Medici family and inspired artists like Michelangelo and Brunelleschi.

In the present day, the city features fashionable Italians and chic shops lining its famous streets but the architecture will have you feeling like you have travelled back to the 14th century. Renaissance art is not the only reason to visit. Florence has gorgeous sunsets, delicious Italian cooking and romantic charm. Culture and history in Istanbul

Evidence of East meets West in the city’s architecture in Istanbul. Picture: Unsplash Istanbul bridges East and West Europe and Asia and, as a result, possesses a rich heritage. It was once the capital of the Ottoman and Byzantine empires and this city’s prestigious history has left the world with many monuments to adore. Istanbul also integrates its past and present to create a unique mix of architecture, for example a glass skyscraper next to a Byzantine church or a colourful bazaar in the shadow of a shopping mall. The natural landscape is also impressive as the Bosphorus, a narrow strait, cuts the city in two and connects the Sea of Marmara in the south to the Black Sea in the north.

Globetrotters will enjoy a skyline of domes, steeples and modern towers. Fresh food and sunny days in Phuket Pileh cove in Thailand. Picture: Unsplash Famous for being an affordable destination, Phuket is known for its pure white sands, aquamarine waters and limestone cliffs but an adventure of taste awaits travellers who visit Thailand’s south-western island of Phuket.

The island is surrounded by the Andaman Sea and about an hour by plane from Bangkok, with everything from its accommodations to spa treatments and boat tours moderately priced. Along with its tropical appeal, Phuket appeals to travellers wanting to experience its flavourful cuisine, think lemongrass, lime leaves, chillies and its rich culture, heavily influenced by its reigning religion: Buddhism. Island paradise in Turks and Caicos – British Overseas Territory

Luxury villas on the Turks and Caicos. Picture: Unsplash For the globetrotters looking for a serene and off-the-beaten-path escape, The Turks and Caicos Islands have the perfect antidote from blindingly white sand fringed by shimmering azure water, colourful coral reefs, crispy conch fritters and an easygoing vibe. Turks and Caicos hold tightly to its reputation as an exclusive and secluded getaway with a lasting impact. Once you experience the islands, its not hard to become a regular visitor. Of the roughly 100 islands and cays, only nine are inhabited, with three receiving the bulk of tourist interest.