A husband's solo flight sparks drama after he ditched wife at airport due to her poor time management

We've all got our quirks, those little things that make us unique and let's be honest, some of us can get pretty particular about certain stuff. Just like this gentlemen, an impressively organised individual who has shared a story that might just hit home or leave you scratching your head.

Over on Reddit, there's a post by a 47-year-old dad who goes by the username u/@anguy1284. He explained that he and his wife, Meg, make regular visits to Jess during the school semester, mainly when those special “parent weekends” roll around. But, sadly, he doesn’t like to travel with his wife. “Let me start by saying that travelling with my wife is not a great experience. I am very type a; I like to have everything organised and make sure that we get where we need to be early, especially when travelling,” he wrote.

“My wife is the opposite, very ‘go with the flow’, and ‘we will get there when we get there’. I do my best to meet in the middle, but not when travelling by plane.“ Marriage and relationships often involve compromise, finding that middle ground where both partners can agree. However, let's face it, not every aspect of a relationship is a success story. In this particular case, the husband is quite firm in his belief that when it comes to travel, compromise isn't on the table.

"Last year, during parents weekend, Meg and I were going to fly out to see Jess. Our flight was at 10am. Our airport isn't huge, but not a tiny airport either. "I told my wife that we needed to be at the airport 90 minutes early, and we live about 30 minutes from the airport. This being said, I wanted to leave at the very latest by 8, since we would also need to park and walk a little bit." Additionally, he recalls a previous travel mishap where they missed a flight due to wifey's reluctance to wake up early.

They had a busy morning before finally leaving for the airport and ended up missing their flight, resulting in disappointment for their daughter. Now, they are on another trip to help their daughter move. They made sure to leave early this time to avoid a repeat of the previous incident. However, they arrived at the airport with extra time to spare. “We took our first flight and landed in the connecting city at a much larger airport. We only had about 1 hour layover.

We got off the plane at 9:15, and our next plane started boarding at 9:40. We had to take multiple rails to get from where we landed to our terminal. We got to our terminal and had about 15 minutes until our plane was set to board,“ he added. His wife then said she wants a coffee before boarding their next flight: “There was a little market next to our terminal that sold hot food and coffee. I asked if she wanted me to go grab it for her. “No, I want Starbucks, she said.“

However, Starbucks was quite a distance and he told her they couldn’t do that as there isn’t enough time. It just sounds like he married a child bride because mamma is not reading the room. “She stated that we had enough time, and if I wouldn’t go with her, she would go by herself.” Yeah, that didn’t go down well. Even though he tried to discourage her, she was determined to get her Starbucks cup with her name written on it.

“15 minutes went by and she was no where to be seen. They started calling boarding groups. I called my wife, hoping she was near by, she didn’t answer. “They called a few groups, then called ours. In a panic, I called my wife again, three times. Finally on the last call, she answered and said she was on her way.” However, it was too late. The attendant asked if he wanted to board. Otherwise, she will be closing the gate. Although he pleaded with the attendant to wait for his wife, rules are rules, and he boarded the plane with out her.

The chaos doesn’t end there: “She told me I needed to tell them to let me off the plane to be with her, and I said no. It is not fair to do this again to Jess. “I said I told you we didn’t have time, but you decided to go anyways. I told her to go purchase a new ticket for the next flight and I would see her when she arrives.” However, she seemed unbothered when she arrived at their daughter’s school and didn’t talk about it.