ACSA reassures passengers of safe travel following bomb scare at Cape Town International Airport

Travel operations and security are back to normal following a bomb scare involving a FlySafair light from Cape Town International Airport on Thursday night. And the two people involved in the scare were apprehended. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) took to X to reveal that the security on FlySafair FA102 due to depart for O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), was compromised on the evening of June 6, 2024.

6 June 2024



Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) can confirm that the South African Police Service (SAPS) Bomb Squad was deployed to Cape Town International Airport… — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) June 6, 2024 The airport’s management company said that the relevant law enforcement agencies including the South African Police Service (SAPS) Bomb Squad, airport, and airline management were at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols required by law. ACSA further revealed that passengers were safely removed from the flight and a thorough sweep of the aircraft was conducted.

Mark Maclean, ACSA Regional General Manager for Cluster 2, said: “All passengers and crew have safely disembarked the flight. “The SAPS together with the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team has ensured that all the necessary measures are in place to mitigate any risks associated with this threat.” He also praised the airline for the prompt response to what was a serious security concern, and lauded the combined efforts of the SAPS and AVSEC in upholding the safety and security of passengers and cabin crew.

7 June 2024

ACSA assures passengers of safe and secure operations following security threat at @capetownint



Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) can confirm that operations at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) are operating as normal following last night’s… — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) June 7, 2024 On Friday morning (June 7), the airports management company issued a statement notifying travellers that operations at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) were operating as normal following the security threat. “ACSA would like to assure the public that the reported security threat was an isolated incident triggered by comments made by two passengers aboard the aircraft.

“It must be made clear that the incident was isolated to a specific aircraft and SAPS have since declared the aircraft safe. “The passengers were rebooked onto another flight and later arrived safely at their destination,” said the airports’ management company. ACSA also confirmed that two suspects were apprehended and that there were no further risks to airport operations.