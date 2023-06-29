After its new partnership with Air Mauritius, Air Belgium has announced that there will be an increase in frequency of flights between Johannesburg and Brussels. According to the airline, its interline agreement with Air Mauritius will result in a significant enhancement of connectivity for South African travellers, increasing the weekly flight frequency from Johannesburg to Brussels, Belgium, with an additional two routes from Johannesburg to Brussels via Mauritius.

“The new agreement also opens an opportunity for South African passengers to explore the charming island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean,” said the airline. The airline said it will operate direct flights from Johannesburg to Brussels on Mondays and Thursdays. It also said a connection from Johannesburg to Brussels via Mauritius will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays, offering a transit or stopover option in Mauritius.

“The direct routes from Johannesburg and from Mauritius will be serviced by Air Belgium’s highly regarded A330-900neo aircraft, known for its superior service quality and comfort,” said the airline. Niky Terzakis, CEO of Air Belgium, said their collaboration with Air Mauritius opens a new chapter of enhanced service for South African travellers. “This, coupled with our existing partnerships with Airlink and FlyCemair, underscores our dedication to offering diverse and seamless travel experiences to our valued customers,” said Terzakis, adding Air Belgium continues its commitment to evolving the travel experience, delivering exceptional service, enticing destinations, and smooth connectivity.