Air Belgium plans to ramp up efforts in connecting Belgium, South Africa and Mauritius

Air Belgium announced its new flight programme from Belgium to South Africa and Mauritius for the upcoming 2024 summer season. According to a statement released by the airline, it will be operating two weekly frequencies on Wednesday and Sunday between Brussels and Johannesburg/Cape Town and two weekly frequencies on Tuesday and Friday between Brussels and Mauritius between March and October next year.

Air Belgium also said that as a result of the extension of its interline agreements, including the recent new contract with Air Mauritius, passengers flying with the airline will also be able to connect to/from 17 domestic destinations in South Africa, 29 other regional destinations in Southern Africa and three destinations in the Indian Ocean, including Reunion, Madagascar, and Rodrigues. The airline also revealed that it has improved its schedule to Mauritius for winter 2023/2024 “In addition, Air Belgium is improving its schedules to Mauritius for winter 2023/2024. This adjustment will enable passengers to fly overnight twice a week from Brussels on Tuesdays and Fridays, and benefit from more convenient arrival and return times,” said the airline.