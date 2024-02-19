Airbus reports significant growth in aircraft orders and consolidated revenues for 2023

Airbus SE, designer and manufacturer of aerospace products, released its full year FY2023. According to the aircraft manufacturer, financial results show significant growth in commercial aircraft orders and an increase in consolidated revenues. It also said that its gross commercial aircraft orders grew from just over 1 078 aircraft in 2022 to 2 319 in 2023, while consolidated revenues increased 11% year-on-year to €65.4 billion compared to €58.8 billion in 2022, and that a total of 735 commercial aircraft were delivered compared to 661(1) aircraft in 2022, comprising 68 A220s, 571 A320 Family, 32 A330s and 64 A350s.

Commenting on the results, Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, said that they recorded strong order intake across all their businesses and delivered on their commitments in 2023. “This was a significant achievement given the complexity of the operating environment. We will continue to invest in our global industrial system, while progressing on our transformation and decarbonisation journey. “Our dividend proposals are a reflection of the strong 2023 financials, our growth prospects in 2024 and balance sheet strength,” said Faury.

The aerospace products manufacturer also said that its consolidated order intake by value increased to €186.5 billion, compared to €82.5 billion in 2022, with the consolidated order book valued at €554 billion at the end of 2023, which was sitting at €449 billion year end 2022. “The increase in the consolidated backlog value mainly reflects the company-wide book-to-bill of well above 1, partly offset by the weakening of the US dollar,” said Airbus SE. The aircraft maker also said that revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 15 percent, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries whilst Airbus Helicopters’ deliveries were stable at 346 units in comparison to 344 units in 2022 with revenues rising 4%, reflecting the overall performance across programmes and services.

Airbus SE also revealed that the A220 ramp-up continues towards a monthly production rate of 14 aircraft in 2026, with a focus on the programme's industrial maturity and financial performance and on the A320 Family programme, production is progressing well towards the previously announced rate of 75 aircraft per month in 2026 whilst on widebody aircraft, the company continues towards a monthly rate of 4 aircraft for the A330 in 2024 and rate 10 in 2026 for the A350. “In 2023, construction of the second A320 Final Assembly capacities in Tianjin (China) and Mobile (US) commenced and the new A320 Family Final Assembly Line in Toulouse delivered its first aircraft in December. “The first customer A321XLR entered into the Final Assembly Line in December, with entry-into-service for the aircraft type expected to take place in Q3 2024,” said Airbus SE.