Airline reimburses passenger only 21% of cost for 'destroyed’ designer suitcase

Most travellers tend to skip the part about baggage insurance when booking domestic flights, however, traveller Michelle K Blumenau urged fellow travellers not to skip this stage, especially when flying with FlySafair. According to Blumenau, she bought a brand new suitcase, valued at R4 295 at Cellini Sandton, and was dismayed the following day when she landed in Cape Town and found the bag destroyed after travelling with FlySafair.

“It was the first bag to come off the carousel. It looked like it had exploded. I had not owned the new bag for 24 hours! The handle no longer worked, the metal inner lining was mangled and the zips were ripped. It was so badly damaged it could not be repaired. “The person at the counter at Cape Town airport was shocked at the condition of the bag and remarked, ‘I have never seen anything like this!’. “This is not a matter of a broken wheel or a strap coming loose, my suitcase was destroyed,” said Blumenau.

Blumenau revealed that following the discovery, she submitted the claim at airport arrivals and received a letter from FlySafair stating that it accepted no responsibility on the same day. “When handing their luggage over at check-in, travellers may believe that if anything happens to their luggage, FlySafair will take responsibility. The airline does not,” said Blumenau. She revealed the airline said: “We regret to inform you that your claim has been declined concerning our T's & C's. We will not be proceeding any further with the claim.”

Blumenau said that following this, she then demanded the airline reconsider and bought another R4 000 suitcase in Cape Town in order to fly home. “Passengers should be aware that the FlySafair terms and conditions state: ‘You accept and agree that the processing of your luggage is managed by several parties other than FlySafair, and that while we will utilise all care, diligence and skill at our disposal to look after your items we can only accept a limited liability for any losses or damages’,” highlighted Blumenau. She also said that FlySafair states that it will not be liable for damage to passengers or any checked-in luggage unless such damage is caused by its negligence and such passenger or such luggage was within its control or custody.