Amanda du Pont enjoys dreamy Maldives getaway with mom

South African actress Amanda du Pont recently kept her promise to her mom by taking her on an exciting trip to the beautiful Maldives. Ahead of their trip, Du Pont hinted at their travel plans on social media and now she's sharing snippets of their amazing getaway on Instagram.

However, amidst the scenic beauty of the Maldives, let's pause for a moment to admire her on point physique. The actress has been proudly flaunting her toned body. Through each post, she demonstrates that her hard work in the gym is paying off, inspiring her followers with her commitment to health and wellness. As @Simphiwe Ngema commented: “Listen, I need to get myself that body🔥🔥🔥 what??? I’m inspired.”