ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre is now open near OR Tambo International Airport

ANEW Hotels & Resorts announced the latest addition to its collection of properties, ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo Johannesburg. According to the hotel group, the premises, previously known as The Lakes Hotel & Conference Centre, marks an important step into the group’s large-scale conferencing and convention sector.

The hotel on the banks of Swan Lake in Benoni, on the East Rand is strategically positioned just 10km from OR Tambo International Airport and the key highlight of ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo is its conferencing and events venues. It has 16 venues capable of accommodating up to 4 000 delegates making the property is a great choice for conventions, expos, conferences, product launches, weddings, and gala events. The versatile venue spaces are designed to cater to a variety of occasions, offering state-of-the-art facilities and the latest technology.

ANEW Hotels & Resorts managing director, Evan Badenhorst, expressed enthusiasm about the group’s expansion plans. “The addition of ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo Johannesburg to the ANEW Hotels & Resorts family is a big milestone for us as we look to elevate conferencing experiences for domestic and international delegates. “Its strategic location, mere kilometres from OR Tambo International Airport, positions it as an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers alike,“ he said.

The hotel boasts 161 modern hotel rooms the location adjacent to the N12 highway ensures easy access to all major routes around OR Tambo International Airport. “This property stands out from all other airport hotels around the OR Tambo International Airport vicinity in Johannesburg due to its unique location on the lake, offering guests a peaceful retreat amidst the city’s hustle and bustle,” the statement read. The hotel also has a signature restaurant, Cielo, an oasis along this man-made lakeside beach.