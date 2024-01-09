Archipelago International adds Ocean Beach Resort & SPA to its portfolio

The Ocean Beach Resort in Kenya has been integrated into Archipelago International’s ASTON Collection Hotels portfolio.
The 5-star resort on the sandy beach dunes of Malindi Kenya joined ASTON Collection Hotels from January 1.
The largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia said that this marked a milestone in redefining luxury along the Kenyan Coast.
John Flood, CEO of Archipelago International, said the resort was a pinnacle in the art of hospitality, where every detail contributed to the canvas of luxury.
“Ocean Beach Resort & SPA isn't just a destination; it's a canvas for life's celebrations. Weddings, meetings, and spa retreats are seamlessly woven into the resort's tapestry, creating experiences tailored for every occasion,” said Flood.
Ocean Beach Resort & SPA, with its superior deluxe standing, exudes a unique blend of tropical early 20th-century style, featuring wooden roofs and elegant floors.
The resort boasts 20 rooms and 15 suites, meticulously adorned with hand-crafted furnishings and artwork.
It also has especially commissioned wooden king-size beds, fitted with flame-resistant, hypo-allergenic Simmons' mattresses and adorned with Rivolta Carmignani linen.
“Ocean Beach Resort & SPA goes beyond traditional dining with exceptional restaurants & bars. Dunes Beach Bar & Restaurant, the beachfront dining, offers mesmerizing views of the Indian Ocean, while Victoria Restaurant presents a fusion menu for a diverse culinary journey.
“Guest are also welcome to savour poolside eats and cocktails while enjoying the sunset at Finch Hatton's Bar,” said the resort.
For adventure seekers, the resort organizes exciting excursions, including safaris to Tsavo East and West, Masai Mara, and Amboseli.
You can also explore Hell's Kitchen, Mambrui Town, Gede Ruins, Watamu Marine Parks, Vasco Da Gama Pillar and the Malindi Museum, delving into the rich history and natural wonders of the region.