Archipelago International adds Ocean Beach Resort & SPA to its portfolio

The 5-star resort on the sandy beach dunes of Malindi Kenya joined ASTON Collection Hotels from January 1.

The Ocean Beach Resort in Kenya has been integrated into Archipelago International’s ASTON Collection Hotels portfolio.

The largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia said that this marked a milestone in redefining luxury along the Kenyan Coast.

John Flood, CEO of Archipelago International, said the resort was a pinnacle in the art of hospitality, where every detail contributed to the canvas of luxury.

“Ocean Beach Resort & SPA isn't just a destination; it's a canvas for life's celebrations. Weddings, meetings, and spa retreats are seamlessly woven into the resort's tapestry, creating experiences tailored for every occasion,” said Flood.