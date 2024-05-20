ATI helps tourism operators get the show on the road

Durban — African tourism exhibitors were given a platform to showcase their offerings to international and local buyers, destination marketing companies and leisure tourism services partners this week at Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI). And KwaZulu-Natal did not disappoint with its offerings.

Siphamandla Ntombela, from Mtubatuba, owner of Imbube Tours & Wilderness Trails, started his business in 2012. “We take people away from civilisation and into a place of healing with nature. “Our services offer those who need to de-stress, a place to unwind and be one with nature,” he said.

The activities take place at the Isimangaliso Wetland Park and the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, and guests are offered nature tours and safaris with full or half-day tour options. Ntombela said that he was inspired to start the company by his grandfather, who had been in the industry for many years. “I decided to name it ‘Imbube’ to pay my respects to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu,” Ntombela said.

He has been a regular exhibitor at ATI, which he said helped him to market his services and attract new clients. He said the healing powers of nature were amazing. “All people, regardless of race and age, should leave civilisation sometimes and be one with nature.

“You are guaranteed to find healing. This is pure healing,” Ntombela said. Sithembiso Ndlovu, from Pinetown, owner of Zethembiso Travel and Tours, said the level of tourism in the country was growing. Started in 2012, the business offers the services of a tour operator, tour guide, airport transfers, historical tours, educational tours, cultural tours, wildlife safari, ocean safari, country tours, adventure tours, VIP shuttles and events management.

Ndlovu said he was inspired to get into this line of work after a vacation with friends. “After carefully observing how everything was done by our tour operator, I realised that it was something I was also capable of doing. “I also had a love for the tourism industry and so I undertook a one-year course in tourism, and I have not looked back since,” he said.

Ndlovu said ATI had contributed positively towards his business as he had gained more customers during this period. Bongani Shangase, from Ndwedwe, and the owner of Travel for Change, said ATI had opened his mind to explore more opportunities. “ATI has been very helpful. It has helped us to get more clientele, as we have come into contact with more people from different parts of the world.

“Next year I am looking to go bigger,” said Shangase. His company, established in 2017, offers luxury transport, chauffeured tours and hotel accommodation. “My wish is for this company to grow as much as possible and to attract and retain a larger number of staff members,” he said.