Award-winning Umhlanga hotel is looking forward to redefining hospitality as they celebrates their two-year anniversary

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban officially marked two years since it opened its doors on June 20. The luxury hotel believes that their growth is a testament to their ambition and vision as they set out to redefine the standards of hospitality in the region since opening in 2022.

“Since its inception, the hotel has swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of Durban's hospitality landscape, emerging as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in under two years,” they explained in a statement. The hotel, located strategically in the heart of Umhlanga, entices travellers with its contemporary design, lavish amenities and sweeping vistas of the Indian Ocean. Reflecting on the hotel’s journey, general manager Themba Mpofu said that it’s a privilege to be part of the Radisson Blu family and to witness the growth of the hotel in such a short time span.

“Our success is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, whose commitment to excellence knows no bounds,” Mpofu added in the statement. With only two years under its belt, the hotel has already received accolades, including winning the Best Accommodation and Best Meeting and Events Space for 2023 by Durban Tourism. Meanwhile, Brian Mpono, CEO of Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use Development, said that it’s been a joyful and enjoyable journey with Radisson Blu family and thanked the hotel’s supporters.