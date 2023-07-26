Dubai proudly wrapped up its highly successful A to Z Campaign, a captivating journey that featured the dynamic duo Bahati and his wife Diana, from Kenya, along with the exceptionally talented South African musician Thabsie. For three months, this campaign aimed to showcase the amazing things Dubai has to offer and provide an unforgettable exploration of the entire city.

Bahati, accompanied by Diana and Thabsie, had a memorable experience in Dubai, with its diverse culture, iconic landmarks, and unique adventurous activities. The A to Z Campaign demonstrated Dubai's commitment to welcoming African visitors and promoting cultural exchange between continents. As soon as they arrived, Bahati, Diana and Thabsie were mesmerized by Dubai's irresistible charm. A carefully planned itinerary ensured they experienced the city's luxurious offerings and world-class infrastructure.

The Burj Khalifa. Picture: INSTAGRAM During their visit, they explored iconic places like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, and also enjoyed some retail therapy at the prestigious Dubai Mall, where they indulged in the full Arabian experience. The Burj Khalifa holds the prestigious title of being the tallest building globally, standing at the height of more than 828 meters. Its sleek, futuristic design and elegant silhouette have garnered widespread acclaim and admiration. Diana and Thabsie. Picture: INSTAGRAM In addition, the A to Z campaign was meticulously crafted to present the diverse array of thrilling adventures Dubai has to offer.

Bahati, Diana and Thabsie had the opportunity to experience desert safaris, ride the world's fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World, and explore the captivating marine life at Atlantis, The Palm. The Palm Jumeirah is an artificial island in Dubai, designed in the shape of a palm tree, making it an instantly recognisable landmark. This island has become one of Dubai's top tourist attractions, attracting visitors from all over the world. It is renowned for hosting some of the most opulent and exclusive resorts and hotels in the city, ensuring guests have a luxurious and extraordinary experience during their stay.

The Palm, Dubai. Picture: INSTAGRAM The resort is also a prime spot for celebrities. In recent years, renowned personalities such as Naomi Campbell, actor Robert de Niro, and, of course, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé have been spotted enjoying their time at the resort. Dubai's culinary scene is incredibly diverse and vibrant, offering an array of cuisines from around the world. As a cosmopolitan city with a diverse population, Dubai caters to a wide range of tastes making it a food lover's paradise. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Dubai's culinary scene made a lasting impression on Bahati, Diana and Thabsie.

The cuisine served at restaurants cater to an international palate with various from Arabic, Indian, Lebanese, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, French, Thai cuisine and more. Dubai's culinary scene is incredibly diverse and vibrant. Picture: INSTAGRAM Additionally, tourists can also enjoy budget-friendly meals. Dubai's vibrant street food scene is popular, too. It also offers various delicious snacks and treats, like shawarmas, falafels, hummus, and samoosas. In addition to showcasing Dubai's breathtaking attractions, the A to Z Campaign played a vital role in deepening the connection between Dubai and the African continent.