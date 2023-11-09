Best places in Mzansi if you are booking a last-minute festive break

December in South Africa is peak travel season and just like the Easter holidays and long weekends, South Africans take their festive vacations very seriously. Mzansi is blessed to experience Christmas in summer making the prospect of the festive season even more exciting.

And SA has plenty of places to explore even if you just close your eyes and put your finger on a map, you’ll find a local destination that you can enjoy. Though most holidaymakers have their plans set for this festive, it’s not too late to scramble and put something together. If you’re looking for places to stay this December, here are some affordable options to make sure you have a lekker jol.

La Felicita Villas, Cape Town La Felicita Villas in Somerset West. Picture: Lekkeslaap If you are exploring Cape Town and the Western Cape is at the top of your bucket list, then consider a stay at this location. Cape Town is a popular destination as it has clean beaches, Table Mountain and the Winelands to explore.

La Felicita Villas is situated in Somerset West, at the foot of the Helderberg in the middle of wine and golf country, and close to cosmopolitan Cape Town. The accommodation is available in a variety of guest suites, apartments and free-standing units, which are individually styled and furnished. It includes free wi-fi access, a braai area where guests can enjoy preparing a meal together, a garden and a seasonal outdoor pool. The property is 3.1 km from Lourensford Wine Estate, and Vergelegen Wine Estate is a mere 3.3 km away.

A stay at La Felicita Villas starts from R3 795 a night for 4 people. Urban Oasis Aparthotel and Spa, Cape Town Urban Oasis Aparthotel and Spa in Cape Town. Picture: Lekkeslaap Urban Oasis Aparthotel and Spa is situated in the city of Cape Town and offers comfortable self-catering accommodation with 29 air-conditioned rooms, accommodating between 2 to 4 guests in each.

The rooms are tastefully furnished including a kitchenette with a fridge, an oven and stove, a microwave, and a kettle. There is also a swimming pool on the property for those hot summer days, a bar and spa treatments. The central location offers easy access to restaurants and bars in town, and the V&A Waterfront. Cape Town International Airport is located 19.8 km away. A stay at the apartment starts from R4 447 a night for 3 people.

Diaz Ocean View Hotel, Mossel Bay Diaz Ocean View Hotel in Mossel Bay. Picture: Lekkeslaap Diaz Ocean View Hotel in the picturesque Die Voor Bay of Mossel Bay offers top-quality accommodation for overnight guests, holidaymakers and business travellers alike. The hotel boasts 17 comfortably furnished rooms, each with its en-suite bathroom. Guests can look forward to comfortable beds, soft duvets and crisp linen, as well as private entrances for added privacy.

A stay at Diaz Ocean View Hotel starts from R 4100 a night for 4. Coral Tree Boutique Guesthouse, East London A room at Coral Tree Boutique Guesthouse. Picture: Lekkeslaap Coral Tree Boutique Guesthouse has been completely remodelled and converted from an old home into an elegant guest house with an old-school charm. This memorable guest house is located in the heart of Beacon Bay, East London.

The accommodation is divided into 3 large rooms which include the Sun Room, Forest Room and Protea Room. Each room can accommodate a maximum of 2 guests and has its own unique features and theme. A stay at the Coral Tree Boutique Guesthouse starts from R3 258 a night for 3 people. Bentley On The Beach - Durban

Bentley On The Beach in Glen Ashley. Picture: Lekkeslaap Bentley On The Beach is situated right on the unspoiled and uncrowded beach on The Promenade in Glen Ashley, Durban North. Accommodation is available in 8 guest suites which are each individually styled and furnished. Each room is serviced daily and contains air-conditioning, a full en-suite bathroom, flat-screen TV, bar fridge, microwave and tea- and coffee-making facilities. The guest house is homely and warm, and personifies the feeling you get when you're in your own private piece of paradise. Lounge around the sun-drenched pool in the tranquil tropical garden or take a long leisurely early morning walk on the unspoiled beach.

A stay at Bentley on The Beach starts from R 4035 a night for 3 people. Gugulesizwe & Little Gugs, Elephant Coast KZN A family room at Gugulesizwe & Little Gugs on the Elephant Coast in Northern KZN. Picture: Lekkeslaap Located on an ancient dune ridge with views towards the coastal forest and the Indian Ocean, Gugulesizwe & Little Gugs offers a unique bushveld experience in structured tents situated among gnarled water berries and verdant wild date palms only 24 km from Mabibi on the Elephant Coast.

This guest-house offers guests a choice of 10 uniquely designed rooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. All units can accommodate 2 adults and the family room can also accommodate an additional 2 children. The lodge includes a lovely boma with a central fire pit where guests can gather around in the evening and spend some quality time together. Activities naturally focus on the nearby beach where guests can go snorkelling and a short 4×4 drive from the camp brings you to Lala Nek, a child-friendly snorkelling site.

A stay at the lodge starts from R R6 250 a night for 3 people. Safari Bed & Breakfast, Hazyview, Mpumalanga A room at Safari Bed and Breakfast. Picture: Lekkeslaap Safari Bed & Breakfast offers bed, breakfast lodging, and is situated in Hazyview. The guest-house is ideal for guests looking for a comfortable stopover, en route to the Kruger National Park or nearby activities and attractions.

Accommodation here comprises 3 rooms, which are individually decorated. These rooms are furnished with either a king or queen-size bed with single beds and feature an en-suite bathroom. A stay at the B&B starts from R R4 770 a night for 3. Panorama Chalets, Graskop, Mpumalanga

Views on the Panoramic Route at Panorama Chalets. Picture: Lekkeslaap Panorama is ideally situated on the Mpumalanga Escarpment, 2 km out of town next to the R533. The breathtaking view over the Graskop Gorge and Lowveld has captured many a heart. The high mountains and cliffs, the forests and grasslands, the waterfalls and river are all present and visible from this magical place. This is truly the ideal setting for your next holiday or stopover. They provide accommodation for self-catering guests, caravan, motor-home and camping guests for holidays and stopovers. It is where guests, weary of city life, can relax in the tranquillity, fresh air and wide open space.