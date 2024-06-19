Bolt welcomes signing of act allowing e-hailing services to apply for operating licences in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the amended National Land Transport Act into law has been welcomed by the e-hailing services industry. According to Bolt, this significant development enables e-hailing service operators in South Africa to apply for operating licences like any other public transport provider, eliminating the need to rely on charter permits and meter taxi licences attributed to other public transport officers.

Acting Head of Regulatory & Policy Africa, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, said this amendment brings the 2009 National Land Transport Act up to date with recent developments, simplifying various provisions and addressing challenges over the years. Aghadiuno said that including provisions for non-motorised and accessible transport highlights a commitment to a more inclusive and modern transport system. The e-hailing service provider also expressed excitement on the clarity and stability this new legislation provides for the ride-hailing industry.

“We look forward to working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure a seamless transition and to continue offering safe, reliable, and efficient transport solutions to South Africans. “This milestone underscores the government's dedication to fostering innovation and enhancing service delivery in the transport sector, benefiting both the industry and consumers alike,” said Aghadiuno. Recently, Bolt announced that it took strict measures to ensure safety on its platform by permanently blocked over 6 000 drivers from its platform in the past six months due to non-compliance and safety-related matters.

The e-hailing service said that this move was part of its ongoing commitment in providing top safety infrastructure within the ride-hailing industry. Bolt highlighted that it will continue to permanently block drivers and riders who have been reported for misconduct from accessing the platform as these operational measures aim to amplify customers' safety features and trip experience on its platform. "At Bolt, maintaining the highest standards of safety and trust is paramount. We understand the trust our customers place in us, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their well-being during every ride.