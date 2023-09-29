The 32nd Hermanus Whale Festival, an eagerly anticipated event for both locals and visitors, has been cancelled for 2023. This difficult decision was reached after careful consideration, involving a comprehensive assessment of various factors, including the recent Cape Storm and concerns over public health and safety.

In accordance with official statements, Charlotte Powell, the representative for the City’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM), disclosed that the municipality registered a substantial 714mm of rainfall between September 24 and 25. Furthermore, this intense weather event has had a significant impact, affecting approximately 16 000 individuals, with around 7 100 informal dwellings experiencing adverse effects. Directors of the Hermanus Whale Festival collaborated with the Overstrand Municipality’s events team and Mayor, to deliberate the fate of this year’s festival.

They conducted a thorough risk assessment, with a particular focus on the water issue that emerged in the aftermath of the Cape Storm. Additionally, officials informed the gathering about the region’s disaster status. After considering all these critical factors, the directors made the unfortunate decision to cancel the festival. The cancellation of the festival highlights the primary importance placed on the health and well-being of all individuals involved, from festival-goers and vendors to volunteers and the broader community.

While the cancellation of the Hermanus Whale Festival undoubtedly disappoints vendors and the local community, it reflects a decision rooted in the fundamental principle that safety and welfare must take precedence over tradition. The festival has long been a cherished event that brought the community together, making this decision all the more challenging. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whale Festival Hermanus (@whalefestival) Moreover the directors of the Hermanus Whale Festival express their heartfelt gratitude to the community, local businesses, the Overstrand Municipality, and sponsors who have steadfastly supported the event in the past.

This unwavering support has played a pivotal role in the festival’s success, and organisers eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate once more in the future. The cancellation of the 2023 Hermanus Whale Festival undoubtedly carries a negative impact, particularly for the local economy and the sense of community engagement that the festival fosters. Local vendors and businesses that rely on the festival for revenue may face financial challenges, and the absence of this cherished event may leave a void in the hearts of many who look forward to it each year.

Furthermore, the cancellation represents a missed opportunity for environmental education and awareness, as the festival has traditionally served as a platform to showcase and celebrate the marine life that frequents the area. This year, without the festival, there may be reduced public engagement and awareness regarding the importance of marine conservation. However, the cancellation of the traditional festival does not mean the end of the mission to celebrate and educate the public about the magnificent marine life that graces the region’s shores.