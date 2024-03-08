Cape Town airport hotel launches spa and wellness centre as wellness travel trend gains momentum

As more travellers prioritise their well-being and seek out wellness travel destinations, Hotel Verde has launched the Verde Vita Spa and Wellness Centre at Cape Town International Airport. The hotel said it launched its new wellness facility due to the growing traction in wellness travel and to meet the needs of travellers looking for wellness offerings in the Mother City.

“The spa offers a wide range of traditional and innovative spa and wellness treatments, including a state-of-the-art infra-red cabin, which uses infra-red light to detoxify and warm the body. “All treatments are tailored to meet the individual needs of each guest,” said the hotel. As a pioneer of carbon-neutral accommodation and conferencing and one of the greenest hotels on the continent, the spa employs sustainable solutions keeping in line with the hotel’s commitment to sustainable living and eco-friendly principles.

“The eco-spa offers a true sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the city, and spa guests have access to the natural plant-filtered swimming pond as well as a jogging trail and outdoor gym surrounded by lush gardens, wetlands, and fynbos,” said Hotel Verde. According to Caron van Rooyen, the general manager of Hotel Verde, the spa was also created for local Capetonians as well as nearby corporate businesses looking to hop on the work wellness trend. “The emotional and mental well-being of employees is more in the spotlight than ever before as organisations increasingly realise the important link between this well-being and reduced work stress, improved productivity, staff retention and overall company success,” she said.