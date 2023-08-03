Cape Town’s night-time economy rebounds boosted by First Thursdays

Cape Town's night-time economy is witnessing a resurgence after the impact of Covid-19, and the driving force behind this revival is the First Thursdays event. If you haven't experienced this authentic event yet, make sure to do so. Every month, on the first Thursday, Capetonians gather in town to explore and enjoy the inner city's vibrant art galleries, cultural institutions, destination eateries, and other thriving businesses.

With most of the CBD's artistic venues open until 8pm, this monthly affair continues to nurture interest in the local art and cultural scene while invigorating the city centre's economy during the otherwise subdued winter months, affected by inclement weather. The popular night-time event, the brainchild of co-founder Gareth Pearson from Thursdays Projects, faced a five-month suspension in 2020 due to the pandemic but has been consistently held every month since then and Capetonians could not be happier. First Thursday in Cape Town. Picture: INSTAGRAM According to Tasso Evangelinos, the CEO of Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), the event provides office workers and locals with a chance to visit the Central City and relish its dynamic offerings.

The event not only stimulates the revival of the art economy in the city centre but also makes a positive contribution to the survival of small galleries that are working hard to keep their doors open. It is a crucial factor in supporting these galleries amidst challenging economic conditions. Linda Pyke, director of THK Gallery, said: “First Thursdays allows the community to meet each other in person, have conversations, and connect with people, which is as important as the art itself.

“Our involvement in First Thursdays allowed us to meet new collectors and emerging artists and engage in even greater conversations – which has grown us from strength to strength.” Additionally, the art economy in the Central City is making a huge comeback. The iconic Iziko South Africa Gallery serves as a centrepiece for the thriving art sector, hosting Africa's largest contemporary art fair, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on the Foreshore. The iconic Iziko South Africa Gallery. Picture: INSTAGRAM After enduring two challenging years during the Covid-19 pandemic, the art fair made a triumphant return last year, welcoming 23,000 visitors back to the CTICC.

The event showcased a spectacular hybrid format with 99 exhibitors from 20 different countries, including 17 first-time participants. Laura Vincenti, the art fair director, expressed that the three-day physical event provided some relief and restoration for the global art community. In 2023, the art fair celebrated its 10th edition with resounding success. Over 25,000 visitors, including 6,700 VIPs, attended, and the event featured 106 exhibitors from 18 countries, making it the largest edition to date. Evangelinos emphasises that this event has become a significant drawcard, attracting both local and international visitors to Cape Town and the CBD. The art scene is thriving once again, offering a dynamic and engaging experience to art enthusiasts and collectors alike.