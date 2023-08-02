Celebrate Women's Day in style with a lavish high tea affair

The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa invites you to join their celebration of Women's Day with a delightful high tea experience. On August 9, from 3 pm to 5 pm, take a break from the stresses of life and treat yourself to a moment of pure indulgence.

The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa is located in the heart of the Constantia Winelands, offering a natural backdrop of lush gardens and tranquillity. Head Chef Daniel Blignaut and his team are offering high-tea royalty a delectable spread of delicious treats that will tantalise your taste buds and satisfy your cravings. From savoury delights to sweet temptations, every bite is crafted with care and finesse. Experience the legendary hospitality of The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa while taking in the elegance of the surroundings.

This is an opportunity to celebrate Women's Day in style. The legendary Liz McGrath Collection hospitality ensures a memorable experience with a refreshing welcome drink and a three-course spread of dainty tea sandwiches, savoury bites, scones, and a selection of pâtissière. Guests have a choice of enjoying their treat with a coffee or tea.

For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Fresh Wellness Spa awaits, offering a credit of R500 per room per night. This credit can be used towards pampering signature treatments, including the hotels special Five Senses Signature Massage. To further enhance your leisurely stay, take advantage of the hotel's excellent facilities, including access to two heated swimming pools and a tennis court.