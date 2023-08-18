Celebrating the women leading the way at Sun International's premier leisure hub

During Women's Month we shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women in various fields. In the vibrant world of hospitality and entertainment, Sun International’s Time Square in Menlyn stands out as a prime example. Let’s not forget that it is also the largest gaming, entertainment and leisure destination in Gauteng, owned and operated by Sun International.

In a sector historically dominated by men, these women are leading the way, demonstrating resilience and finesse. They adeptly manage the intricate web of responsibilities in gaming and hospitality, maintaining an air of effortlessness that makes it all look easy and enjoyable. Hence, Time Square celebrates all the women employees and is highlighting a few of the vital roles they fill:

Vuyiswa Gebe, cashiering manager Vuyiswa’s role involves ensuring the smooth operation of financial transactions within the casino. She guarantees that customer transactions adhere to regulations, accurately distributes winnings, and complies with financial laws. The 57-year-old mother of four says she loves her team and celebrating successes with them. Her advice to other women is to be willing to learn from others, work hard, study hard.

Maditshaba Sekgota, Business Unit human resources manager Every day brings new challenges for Sekgota,who is in charge of implementing HR projects that cultivate a top-notch Sun International culture. “We aim to create an environment which attracts and retains best in class talent,” she says. As a mother of two boys, Sekgota describes with enthusiasm how the workplace’s inviting atmosphere feels akin to a second home for her.

She encourages other women to “pay it forward”, a doing a kind or helpful action for another person, often a stranger, without expecting anything in return. Antoinette Bender, marketing manager With 23 years of experience in the casino industry out of her 50, Bender remains captivated by its excitement. Along with her team, she devises strategies to promote Time Square Casino and achieve objectives.

In her view, “If you can be a mentor to another woman, be one. If you need one – ask for one, you will be surprised at how many women are willing.” Tracy Pretorius, the Cluster Revenue manager “My role is a mix of analytical skills, market research, critical thinking and a little bit of gut instinct to make sound pricing decisions,” says the 51-year-old mother of one.

Her advice to women, as someone who has worked at Sun International for 30 years: “Your growth is your responsibility.” Ntombi Masuka, Loyalty Programme and Customer Service manager Masuka manages a team that does marketing and takes care of customers. Her advice?

“Invest in yourself, read self-development books, get yourself a mentor, love life and live,” Masuka adds. At 40 years old, Masuka has been a cornerstone at Time Square since its inception, all while cherishing her role as a devoted mother to her 13-year-old daughter. Time Square, Sun International. Picture: INSTAGRAM Neo Mvundla, Reservations supervisor

Mvundla, a force to be reckoned with, heads a dedicated team entrusted with securing guest reservations. Positioned at the forefront of guest interactions, their commitment to delivering top-notch service is unwavering. What truly ignites her spirit is the knowledge that her department fuels the stream of revenue. It’s a source of gratification, “It makes me feel as though I contribute significantly to the success of Sun International.” Time Square general manager Ruben Gooranah adds: “Time Square appreciates our female staff and the special qualities they bring to our business. We salute all women who work tirelessly at their careers, while being mentors, partners, mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.”

The success of women-owned businesses, such as Time Square within the Sun International portfolio, not only adds economic value but also represents a powerful symbol of progress and equality. These women shine with a beauty that goes beyond the surface, reflecting the strength and grace that define their character. Some are mothers who juggle the responsibilities of parenthood with their thriving careers in the dynamic hospitality industry, and they embody a profound significance.