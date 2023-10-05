Chef Emma Bengtsson on board the Explora I as a guest chef at Anthology Restaurant

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, announced that it has partnered with chef Emma Bengtsson and Aquavit NYC to curate an unparalleled culinary experience for guests on board the Explora I. According to Explora Journeys, Bengtsson will be the first woman and US-based chef to showcase her culinary talents at Anthology, one of 11 culinary experiences on board the ship.

“Guests can enjoy her curated menu from the beginning of October until the end of March, with Bengtsson personally attending the 9-night sailing on 3 October, 2023, from Quebec to New York City,” said Explora Journeys. Bengtsson is acclaimed for her creative interpretations of classic dishes and an innovative culinary approach that incorporates influences from Scandinavia as well as the vibrant flavours of New York City, while showcasing her focus on sustainability and a deep respect for local ingredients. “A trailblazer for women in fine dining, Bengtsson is the first female Swedish chef and the second female chef based in the US to be awarded two Michelin stars.

“Her distinctive style of simplicity and sustainability seamlessly aligns with Explora Journeys’ ethos of sustainable, locally sourced dining experiences that create a culinary ‘Ocean State of Mind’,” said the luxury brand. Michael Ungerer, Explora Journeys CEO, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “Chef Bengtsson is an inspiration in the culinary world, and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome her on board Explora I. Anthology offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for our guests, and we have already received outstanding feedback from our guests on this exceptional venue.

“We look forward to working with Chef Bengtsson to continue providing our guests with an elevated dining experience that will showcase her distinctive culinary style through a variety of delicious dishes,” said Ungerer. Bengtsson also conveyed her enthusiasm over the partnership. “I’m thrilled to partner with Explora Journeys to create a menu that reflects the values I share with the brand.