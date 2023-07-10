Chesney Hawkes sent emotional voice note to kids during scary plane episode

During a distressing incident last Monday, Chesney Hawkes and his wife encountered a harrowing situation as the plane they were aboard suddenly experienced an unexpected descent of 6000 meters. According to reports from Aviation Source News, the flight declared a general emergency while in transit from Greece to Spain. The severity of the situation prompted immediate action to address the emergency and ensure the safety of all passengers on board.

The exact nature of the emergency remained uncertain, causing distress among the passengers. Masks deployed without warning, adding to the sense of panic and confusion of the passengers. Chesney Hawkes, known for his hit song, “The One and Only”, was deeply affected by the situation, sending tearful voice notes to his family group chat as if it was his last few moments. Hawkes told “The Sun”: “We thought we were going down. Our ears hurt and babies were crying. The pilot came over the loudspeaker and said ‘emergency descent - brace’.

One of the stewardesses was in a foetal position on the floor trying to get a mask on while also trying to talk to us over the intercom.’’ He furthermore expressed that the plane was rattling and once they looked out the window they could see the sea at close proximity thinking that they would hit the water. To the point where he and his wife Kristina Hawkes looked at each other and hugged.

It was in this time that they prepared themselves for the worst: "We left a voice message on the family WhatsApp group. We were both crying and told the kids how proud we were of them and how much we loved them. There was no other information. The stewards were crying and everyone around us was hysterical. Then suddenly the plane stopped rattling and the descent slowed," he said. Upon hearing the stewardess' announcement of an emergency landing, Mr. Hawkes recalled the overwhelming terror that engulfed the entire cabin. He remarked, "everyone was terrified," emphasising the widespread fear that gripped each passenger on board.

Witnessing the gravity of the situation, individuals instinctively braced themselves, firmly clutching their arms and legs against the seat in front of them. Eventually, the aircraft executed a landing that, although slightly turbulent, passengers were grateful to be alive. Hawkes took to Twitter to express his heartfelt appreciation for the pilot who skilfully navigated the situation and ensured the safe arrival of everyone on board.