Contiki launches first-ever 9-day South Korea adventure due to growing demand

South Korea has become one of the most popular travel destinations, it’s particularly popular for people aged 18 - 35, globally. This is thanks to influence from movies and TV shows such as “Parasite” and “Squid Game”, plus the rising popularity of K-pop and K-beauty which has taken Gen Z by storm.

The increased interest by travellers worldwide has encouraged Contiki, the leading social travel brand for 18 - 35s, to launch its first ever trip to South Korea. Taryn Welsh, operations director, Asia, at Contiki expressed her excitement for the launch of this trip as it incorporates modern and traditional aspects of the country, making it a truly memorable experience. “Travellers will flit from traditional Buddhist temples to the vending machines of Gangnam and back again. And with Contiki, they don’t need to worry about the language barriers, navigation, transport or anything like that.

“Our trip manager and local guide take care of all this for them, so they’re free to relax and enjoy their trip.” Woman overlooking Basun, South Korea. Picture: Supplied The 9-day trip begins and ends in Seoul, and includes a high-speed rail journey to Busan, plus a stopover at Jeonju – the Unesco World Heritage town known for its traditional ambience and local hospitality. Immerse yourself in the vibrant streets of Gangnam, where you can unleash your inner flair “Gangnam Style”, while discovering the pulsating energy of one of South Korea’s most iconic districts.

Delve into Seongsu, a once-famed shoe-making district now transformed into a shopping haven that promises a unique retail experience. Shopping street. Picture: INSTAGRAM Prepare to be awestruck as you venture into the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), a boundary where, on a clear day, you can gaze across the border and catch a glimpse of North Korea. Witness the profound significance of this solemn location. Open your mind to the artistic wonders of the Awon Hanok Gallery, where traditional Korean culture intertwines with contemporary creativity.

Indulge an array of authentic culinary delights throughout your journey, culminating in a mouthwatering Korean BBQ dinner on the final night — a sensory feast. Experience the magic of Busan as dusk descends, cruising along its enchanting coastline aboard a private yacht. Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of a baseball game and as the night unfolds, become the star of your own K-pop music video, capturing the essence of South Korea’s vibrant pop culture scene.

View of Busan beach, South Korea. Picture: INSTAGRAM If you’re planning a sojourn to this extraordinary land, take note that South African travellers are reminded to secure a visa before embarking on their South Korean adventure. Flights from South Africa to South Korea have an average duration of around 21 hours, an exciting journey. The best months to visit South Korea are March and April, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. Travelling between September and November will give you autumn in South Korea, when temperatures are generally pleasant and suitable for outdoor activities.