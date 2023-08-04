Countdown begins as Table Mountain Cableway set to reopen following maintenance shutdown

Following two weeks of closure for maintenance, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) announced that it will resume services on August 7, if the weather permits. According to TMACC managing director Wahida Parker, since the safety and comfort of their visitors is crucial to them, their annual maintenance periods allow them to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of their business and operations so that they can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience that is compliant with international safety standards.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and patience while we were closed, especially the visitors who came to town to enjoy the Netball World Cup. “There never is a perfectly suitable time for this work to be scheduled but we must put safety first in everything we do,” said Parker. The cableway underwent an extensive six-week shutdown in 2022 to allow for major work to be carried out. This time around, the work was less intense and to a great extent aesthetic in nature.