Do you have what it takes to be part of the Emirates crew?

Emirates is looking for South African candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team with recruitment days planned in different cities during the month of July. According to the airline, the recruitment events are scheduled to take place in Cape Town on July 4 and 19 and in Johannesburg on July 6 and 20.

The Dubai-based airline said it was looking for individuals who were passionate about delivering impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers. The airline said: “Safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.” Afzal Parambil, Emirates Southern Africa’s Regional Manager, said successful candidates would enjoy a fulfilling career path, gaining social and life skills while having the chance to advance from entry-level to higher positions, depending on their performance and evaluations.

Emirates’ truly global cabin crew team represents 140 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in over 135 cities across six continents utilising a modern fleet of over 260 wide-body aircraft. The airline has over 22 000 cabin crew members, including 600 members from South Africa. It also offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees.