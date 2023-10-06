Dream Hotels and Resorts partners with Reach For A Dream to fulfil the wishes of the critically ill

As part of social responsibility and giving back, Dream Hotels and Resorts announced that it would be collaborating with Reach For A Dream through its NPC Touching Dreams (“Dream”) to bring joy and hope to children and their families affected by life-threatening illnesses. The hotel group said that it would be actively involved in supporting Reach For A Dream’s projects and fund-raisers, which includes supplying prizes for the non-profit organisation’s fund-raisers, hosting dream outings at its resorts and hotels, and providing holidays across local destinations to fulfil the dreams of critically ill children, among others.

Dream Hotels and Resorts said that its national project reflects its internal values on social responsibility and allows it to help those who need it most. The group also said this collaboration underscores Dream Hotels and Resorts’ commitment to giving back to the community and aligns with its ethos of creating unforgettable experiences. Commenting on the partnership, Weston Dickson, chairman at Dream Hotels and Resorts, said they’re thrilled to partner with Reach For A Dream.

“We are on a mission to drive real change and foster a strong sense of hope and resilience as we help turn these children’s dreams into reality. “As we’ve learnt over the years, even one simple act of kindness can completely change someone’s life, and through this partnership, our aim is to do just that,“ said Dickson. Reach For A Dream is a non-profit organization that has been inspiring hope for 35 years by fulfilling the dreams of children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Whether it’s taking a plunge in a swimming pool, seeing a rhino or going to the beach for the first time - these magical moments grant these youngsters, and their loved one’s, moments of joy and a respite from the physical and mental toll of their medical treatments. Julia Sotirianakos, chief executive officer at Reach For A Dream, said that the partnership represents a shared vision to create magical experiences and lasting memories for children who need it the most. "We are delighted to welcome Dream Hotels and Resorts through its NPC Touching Dreams as our partner. Not only will they provide an amazing opportunity for our families to stay in beautiful locations across the country, but it also means we can offer unforgettable experiences for our dreamers with their generous support of outings.