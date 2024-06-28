Dubai, Mauritius and Istanbul are the top 3 destinations for South African globetrotters

According to the latest Travel Trends 2024 global report, released by the Mastercard Economics Institute, the top five trending destinations to escape the this winter from South Africa are Dubai, Mauritius, Istanbul, Frankfurt and Nairobi.

The report noted that the travel sector in 2024 is breaking boundaries and despite fluctuating exchange rates and varying levels of affordability, consumer spending on travel is robust, with significant increases in passenger traffic and that the desire to travel remains stronger than ever.

The data was assimilated through insights into the evolving landscape of the travel industry across multiple markets.

Cape Town emerged as the top three trending destinations from Saudi Arabia and globally from Japan (1st), Ireland (2nd) and the UAE (9th).