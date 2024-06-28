Dubai, Mauritius and Istanbul are the top 3 destinations for South African globetrotters

Dubai, Mauritius and Istanbul are the top trending destinations for South African travellers.
According to the latest Travel Trends 2024 global report, released by the Mastercard Economics Institute, the top five trending destinations to escape the this winter from South Africa are Dubai, Mauritius, Istanbul, Frankfurt and Nairobi.
The report noted that the travel sector in 2024 is breaking boundaries and despite fluctuating exchange rates and varying levels of affordability, consumer spending on travel is robust, with significant increases in passenger traffic and that the desire to travel remains stronger than ever.
The data was assimilated through insights into the evolving landscape of the travel industry across multiple markets.
Cape Town emerged as the top three trending destinations from Saudi Arabia and globally from Japan (1st), Ireland (2nd) and the UAE (9th).
These markets are the global front-runners for top trending destinations in the past 12 months. Munich ranks as the top trending destination for the next three months (June-August 2024), given the European Championship action on the football pitch.
Natalia Lechmanova, the chief economist Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Mastercard Economics Institute said the travel sector in Africa is recovering well, complemented by an appetite to discover destinations that offer nature, culture and authentic experiences.
“It’s great to see travellers extend their stays and also use more digital payments, both of which are very positive for the tourism industry at large as well as local governments building diversified economies,” said Lechmanova.