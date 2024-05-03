Dublin Airport incident exposes lack of sensitivity towards mastectomy survivor

Picture this: you're at the airport, minding your business and suddenly you're forced to strip off your breast prosthesis because it set off the security scanners. Yeah, that actually happened to cancer survivor Réaltán Ní Leannáin at Dublin Airport.

Ní Leannáin had a mastectomy 15 years ago. Instead of receiving any compassion and understanding when she tried to explain her situation, the security staff asked her to remove her prosthesis. If you’re unaware,a mastectomy is a surgical procedure in which the entire breast or a portion of it is removed. It's typically done as a treatment for breast cancer or as a preventive measure for those at high risk of developing breast cancer. Ní Leannáin was flying from Dublin to Donegal last month when the awkward ordeal took place.

"I sat and cried the whole way on the flight to Donegal after realizing what the hell had just happened," she said. This isn't just about an uncomfortable encounter at airport security. Ní Leannáin opened up about how triggering the incident was: “I am 15 years out from diagnosis and 15 years wearing a prosthesis,” she said.

“I still find it has affected me more than any single other aspect in those years. It surprised me how much it ­upset me.” Additionally, the airport policy says passengers can ask for a private search if they set off the scanners. But Ní Leannáin didn't know this was an option and nobody explained it to her. She's speaking out now, not just for herself, but for other women who might face similar situations.

"I still want to know when I travel what do I say to them," she said. She's worried about others going through what she did, and rightly so. Dublin Airport has apologized, saying they should've handled things better. They promised to take steps have been taken to avoid this mess in the future. But Ní Leannáin isn't convinced. She pointed out how other airports seem to handle things with more care.

The DAA wrote: “The team carried out a full investigation into the incident, and the situation should have been handled better.” “All passengers in such situations can request a private screening, which is then facilitated by a trained member of staff. “We offer a full apology to the passenger and can assure her that steps have been taken to ensure a similar situation is avoided in the future.”