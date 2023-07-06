E-Hailing service Bolt introduces new audio trip recording safety feature

A new safety feature on e-hailing service Bolt allows both drivers and passengers to record audio during their trip if they feel unsafe making it easy to report the recorded audio to the customer support team, who will take swift action to address any safety concerns. The aim of this initiative is to show Bolt's dedication to implementing safety measures on its platform. To use the audio trip recording feature, users can activate it while their Bolt trip is in progress. c

The recorded audio can be shared with customer support as evidence in a safety case. Initially, this feature will be available in specific cities in South Africa and users will need to update their Bolt app to access it. This new feature is an addition to Bolt's existing safety measures for passengers and drivers, making their in-app safety toolkit stronger. By continuously investing in safety improvements, Bolt aims to provide all users with a secure and reliable transportation experience.

Takura Malaba, regional manager, East and Southern Africa said: “We continuously develop safety features and tools that address driver and passenger safety concerns. The audio trip recording feature is the newest addition to our in-app safety toolkit for our Bolt community to use if they’re ever feeling uncomfortable during a ride, offering drivers and passengers a high-quality ride-hailing experience.” One of the safety features is driver selfie-verification. Picture: Unsplash One of the safety features is driver selfie-verification, which helps prevent driver impersonation and ensures the passenger's trust and security.

Additionally, Bolt offers trip sharing, allowing users to share their real-time location with friends and family, providing an extra layer of safety. Another important safety feature is the SOS emergency assist button, developed in partnership with the Automobile Association (AA). When activated, this button immediately shares the user's details and location with AA's 24/7 contact centre. The AA then dispatches private security and emergency services to assist the driver or passenger in need.